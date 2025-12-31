From China To The World: Yumart’s Japanese Style Frozen Crab Stick With Customized Package For Global Distribution

HAIDIAN, BEIJING, CHINA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the international food service and retail sectors continue to demand high-quality, versatile seafood alternatives, Beijing Shipuller Co., Ltd. has announced an expansion in its export capabilities for one of its flagship frozen offerings. The Japanese Style Frozen Crab Stick with customized package is a premium surimi-based product meticulously crafted to emulate the delicate texture and savory profile of real crustacean meat. Prepared primarily from white-fleshed fish such as Alaska Pollock, these crab sticks are flash-frozen to preserve structural integrity and nutritional value. The product serves as a fundamental component in global culinary applications, ranging from traditional California rolls and nigiri to contemporary seafood salads and hot pot dishes. By offering tailored packaging solutions—including variable weight specifications and private-label branding—the Yumart brand facilitates seamless integration into diverse international supply chains, meeting the specific aesthetic and regulatory requirements of 100 countries worldwide.Part 1: Global Surimi Market Prospects and Industry TrendsThe global surimi and processed seafood market is currently experiencing a period of robust growth, with industry valuations projected to reach USD 8.27 billion by 2035. This expansion is driven by a fundamental shift in consumer behavior toward health-conscious, high-protein, and low-fat dietary options. As red meat consumption declines in many Western markets, surimi products like frozen crab sticks have emerged as a cost-effective and nutritious alternative, offering a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality fish protein.The Rise of Convenience and Ready-to-Eat SolutionsUrbanization and increasingly fast-paced lifestyles have accelerated the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and quick-cooking meal components. Frozen crab sticks are at the forefront of this trend due to their "thaw-and-serve" convenience. In the hospitality and catering (HoReCa) sector, the stability and long shelf life of frozen surimi—often exceeding 12 to 24 months—allow for efficient inventory management and reduced food waste. Market data indicates that the frozen segment now dominates over 70% of the total surimi market share, reflecting its suitability for long-distance international trade.Sustainability and Supply Chain TransparencyModern culinary trends are increasingly defined by a requirement for sustainability and traceability. Consumers and professional chefs alike are prioritizing seafood products sourced from managed cold-water fisheries. This has led to a significant industry move toward rigorous international certifications such as HACCP, ISO 22000, and FSC Suppliers who can demonstrate a transparent "farm-to-table" lineage are gaining a competitive edge, as the market shifts away from unbranded commodities toward verified, high-standard ingredients that ensure both safety and environmental responsibility.Part 2: Core Advantages of Beijing Shipuller’s Export ModelFounded in 2004, Beijing Shipuller Co., Ltd. (Yumart) has established itself as a pivotal link between East Asian manufacturing excellence and global culinary needs. The company’s operational philosophy is built upon a "One-Stop Shop" model, designed to simplify the complexities of international food procurement.Advanced Cold Chain and Integrated ManufacturingOne of the primary advantages of the Yumart brand is its sophisticated cold chain logistics system, established in 2018. By managing a network of over 280 joint factories and 8 invested production facilities, the company maintains strict oversight over the freezing process. For the Japanese Style Frozen Crab Stick, this involves cryogenic freezing technology that minimizes ice crystal formation, thereby protecting the protein fibers and ensuring a "fresh-catch" texture upon defrosting. This manufacturing depth allow the company to manage large-volume orders while maintaining the artisanal quality required for premium Japanese-style surimi.Customization and OEM CapabilitiesThe hallmark of the Yumart service is its extensive customization capability. Recognizing that a retail package in North America requires different labeling and sizing than a wholesale pack in the Middle East, the company provides comprehensive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) services. Clients can specify bag sizes, carton dimensions, and even the "crab-to-surimi" ratio to suit local taste preferences and price points. This flexibility extends to the design of the packaging itself, helping international distributors build their own brand equity through high-quality, professionally designed visual identities.Part 3: Application Scenarios and Strategic Client RelationsThe versatility of the frozen crab stick makes it an indispensable ingredient across various tiers of the global food industry. Its application scenarios are limited only by culinary imagination.Culinary Versatility in Global GastronomySushi and Japanese Cuisine: Within professional sushi bars, these crab sticks provide the consistent shape and flavor necessary for high-volume California rolls and seafood tempura.Modern Fusion and Salads: In European and American markets, the product is increasingly used as a protein topper for healthy poke bowls and shredded seafood salads.Institutional Catering: Due to its affordability and ease of preparation, it is a staple in large-scale catering for airlines, hotels, and schools, where consistent quality is paramount.Strategic Success and Global FootprintBeijing Shipuller has cultivated long-term partnerships with major global entities. Strategic clients include large-scale supermarket chains in Eastern Europe and wholesale distributors in Southeast Asia who rely on the company’s ability to consolidate shipments. By combining frozen crab sticks with other sushi essentials like nori, wasabi, and ginger in a single LCL (Less than Container Load) shipment, Yumart allows smaller importers to maintain a diverse inventory without the overhead of multiple suppliers. This logistical expertise ensures that authentic oriental flavors remain accessible to diverse markets, from bustling metropolitan centers to emerging regional hubs.ConclusionAs the global appetite for Asian-inspired seafood continues to grow, Beijing Shipuller Co., Ltd. remains committed to bridging the gap between traditional production and international distribution. Through the Yumart brand, the company provides a reliable, certified, and highly customizable supply of Japanese Style Frozen Crab Sticks, supported by decades of export expertise and a robust quality control framework. By prioritizing the needs of the global distributor, the organization ensures that every package delivered reflects the highest standards of the modern seafood industry.For more information regarding product specifications, certifications, or to discuss customized distribution solutions, please visit the official corporate website: https://www.yumartfood.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.