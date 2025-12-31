Dubai to Host the Biggest Networking Event for Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts & Logistics on 28th January 2026

Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global business community across bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts , and logistics will gather in Dubai as Rex Conferences announces the 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, scheduled for 28th January 2026 at the prestigious JW Marriott, Dubai Marina.Recognized as the Middle East’s most comprehensive and business-driven industry marketplace, the event has become a preferred platform where products are showcased, buyers are engaged, and trade relationships are built. With 300+ buyers and sellers from over 30 countries, the Dubai edition offers unmatched access to global markets at the very start of the year.A Global Showcase of Products That Power Infrastructure and TradeThe exhibition floor will present a wide spectrum of core and specialty products that support infrastructure development, industrial growth, and international trade.In the bitumen segment, exhibitors will showcase penetration and viscosity grade bitumen, polymer-modified bitumen (PMB), crumb rubber modified bitumen (CRMB), bio-bitumen, emulsions, cutback bitumen, and specialty road construction materials, catering to highways, expressways, airports, ports, and urban infrastructure projects.The petrochemicals and petroproducts segment will feature base oils, specialty oils, fuels, waxes, solvents, industrial chemicals, and value-added downstream products, supporting applications across construction, manufacturing, energy, and industrial processing. Participants will gain direct access to suppliers offering consistent quality, regional availability, and competitive trade terms.The logistics and shipping segment will highlight bulk and breakbulk shipping solutions, bitumen transportation systems, tank containers, storage terminals, port services, warehousing, and integrated supply chain solutions, enabling seamless movement of products across international borders.Together, these segments create a complete end-to-end industry ecosystem, allowing buyers to evaluate products, logistics, and partnerships in one place.Who Attends: A High-Quality, Decision-Driven AudienceThe Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference is known for attracting a serious and targeted audience with active procurement and trading requirements. Attendees include:• Producers and refiners of bitumen, petrochemicals, and petroproducts• International traders, exporters, and importers• Infrastructure developers, road contractors, and EPC companies• Government bodies, public works departments, and procurement agencies• Shipping lines, logistics providers, terminal operators, and storage companies• Distributors, bulk buyers, and project-based purchasersMost participants attend with defined business objectives, making the event highly effective for product positioning, negotiations, and deal initiation.Designed for High-Value Networking and Trade EngagementWhat sets the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference apart is its structured yet natural networking environment. The platform enables direct interaction between buyers and sellers, helping companies shorten sales cycles, validate suppliers, and explore long-term collaborations.With representation from the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa, the event opens doors to regional expansion, cross-border sourcing, and diversified market access. For exhibitors, it offers strong brand visibility in front of a focused, industry-specific audience. For buyers, it provides access to verified suppliers and logistics partners under one roof.Dubai: The Ideal Gateway for Global BusinessHosting the event in Dubai enhances its international relevance. As a global trade and logistics hub, Dubai offers strategic connectivity, advanced port infrastructure, and a business-friendly ecosystem. The venue, JW Marriott, Dubai Marina, provides a premium setting that encourages high-level engagement while reflecting the global stature of the event.A Strategic Opportunity for 2026As infrastructure investments accelerate and global trade patterns continue to evolve, the 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 offers companies a timely opportunity to strengthen market presence, expand networks, and secure new business opportunities.With limited exhibition space and strong international participation anticipated, early engagement allows companies to maximize exposure and commercial impact.Take Action!Exhibitor, sponsor, and delegate registrations are now open.Be part of the Middle East’s most influential platform connecting products, buyers, and global markets.For participation and enquiries, visit www.rexconferences.com

Recap of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.