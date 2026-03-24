Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery Adds Laser Skin Tightening Treatments

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC has expanded its non-invasive treatment portfolio with the introduction of advanced laser and radiofrequency-based skin tightening under the exclusive Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™.This new offering provides a powerful, non-surgical alternative for patients seeking to improve mild to moderate skin laxity on the face, neck, and body — with no incisions, no needles, and little to no downtime.“Patients want to look younger and tighter, but not everyone is ready for a facelift or body lift,” said Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC. “With this advanced technology, we can stimulate collagen and elastin deep within the skin — giving patients natural-looking lift and firmness without surgery.”A Science-Based Approach to Non-Surgical Skin TighteningThe Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ combines radiofrequency (RF), infrared light, and fractional laser technology to heat the deeper layers of the skin while protecting the surface. This process triggers the body’s natural regenerative response, leading to:Tighter, firmer skinSmoother textureImproved jawline definitionLifted cheeks and browsReduced crepey skin on the neck, arms, abdomen, and above the kneesTreatments are tailored to each patient’s skin type, condition, and goals, and most require no downtime.Comfortable and Convenient for All Skin TypesUnlike early-generation technologies, the laser skin tightening devices used in this series are designed with integrated cooling and real-time skin temperature monitoring, ensuring treatment is both safe and comfortable. The platform is appropriate for all skin tones, including darker complexions, with minimal risk of pigment change or surface damage.Most patients benefit from a series of 3–6 treatments spaced several weeks apart, with results gradually improving as collagen continues to rebuild over time.“This is not a one-size-fits-all approach,” Dr. Speron added. “We customize every protocol to the patient’s anatomy, needs, and tolerance level to maximize both safety and outcomes.”About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCDr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC, located in Niles, Illinois, is a trusted provider of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures, known for clinical expertise, innovation, and high patient satisfaction. The practice is led by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 26 years of experience and more than 6,500 five-star reviews.With a flawless track record — including zero malpractice suits or judgments — Dr. Speron has become a leading voice in modern aesthetic medicine, frequently featured on ABC, NBC, FOX, and other major media outlets.

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