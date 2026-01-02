primary biliary cholangitis market growth

The Business Research Company's Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $1.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Primary Biliary Cholangitis market is dominated by a mix of global leading pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology innovators. Companies are focusing on novel therapeutics, advanced immunomodulatory approaches, and enhanced diagnostic technologies to improve treatment outcomes and expand their market presence. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to identify growth opportunities, optimize commercialization strategies, and build high-value partnerships in this evolving market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market?

According to our research, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 36% market share. This company is completely involved in the primary biliary cholangitis market, provides Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), a farnesoid X receptor agonist, for treating primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Initially granted accelerated approval in 2016, Ocaliva is indicated for adults with PBC who have not responded adequately to ursodeoxycholic acid or cannot tolerate it. However, the FDA has identified cases of serious liver injury in patients without cirrhosis taking Ocaliva, leading to ongoing safety evaluations.

How Concentrated Is the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 51% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the dominance of specialized clinical centers and leading pharmaceutical developers that possess advanced diagnostic capabilities, strong research expertise, and established patient-care networks. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. leads the market with a commanding, supported by its strong therapeutic portfolio and clinical leadership, while institutions such as Mayo Clinic Laboratories, UPMC, Stanford Health Care, Duke University Hospital, and UCLA Medical Center play pivotal roles through specialized diagnostic services and treatment excellence. Other major academic medical centre’s—including King’s College Hospital, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Hospital—address niche patient segments through high-quality hepatology programs. As innovation in PBC therapeutics and diagnostics accelerates, strategic collaborations, clinical research partnerships, and expanded access to advanced care are expected to reinforce the influence of these leading players and shape the next phase of market growth.

• Leading companies include:

o Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (36%)

o Mayo Clinic Laboratories (4%)

o University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) (3%)

o Stanford Health Care (2%)

o Duke University Hospital (1%)

o UCLA Medical Center (1%)

o King's College Hospital (1%)

o NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (1%)

o Cleveland Clinic (1%)

o Johns Hopkins Hospital (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., COUR Pharmaceuticals Development Company, Inc., Mayo Clinic Laboratories (Mayo Clinic), Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Zhongshan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Lupin Limited, Jadeite Medicines Co., Ltd., Ipsen S.A., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Yuhan Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Ipsen S.A., COUR Pharmaceuticals Development Company, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Genfit S.A., Alfasigma S.p.A., Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Icepharma hf and Umecrine Cognition AB are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Genfit S.A and Bristol Myers Squibb Company are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Drag Pharma Laboratory (Drag Pharma), Dipharma Francis S.r.l. (Dipharma), Clínica Alemana de Santiago S.A., Pfizer Brasil Ltda, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Brasil Ltda, Novartis Argentina S.A. and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Chile are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Role of combination therapy is enhancing treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes.

• Example: Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval (June 2024), a first-in-class PPAR (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor) treatment.

• These innovations are intended for use in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) for adults who do not respond adequately to UDCA, or as a monotherapy for patients who cannot tolerate UDCA.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focusing on orphan drug designations to enhance therapeutic offerings and strengthen market position

• Enhancing service efficiency through advanced diagnostics and predictive maintenance tools

• Focusing on technician skill development and rapid-response service models

• Leveraging digital work-order platforms to streamline workflow and customer communication

