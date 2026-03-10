Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery Expands Non-Surgical Services With Laser Skin Rejuvenation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC has officially launched its Laser Skin Rejuvenation Program as part of the Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™, offering patients a powerful, non-invasive alternative to surgery for reversing the visible signs of aging and sun damage.Combining Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) — often referred to as photofacial or fotofacial treatment — with radiofrequency (RF) and fractional laser technology, the system treats multiple layers of the skin in one protocol. The result is a brighter, firmer, and more even complexion with minimal downtime and long-lasting results.“This is one of our most in-demand treatments,” said Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC. “Whether patients want to reduce redness, sun spots, or just restore their skin’s glow, our customized skin rejuvenation options offer visible results without surgery.”Treats a Full Range of Skin ConcernsThe Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ offers multi-modal rejuvenation, treating:Sun damage and brown spotsRedness, broken capillaries, and rosaceaFine lines and wrinklesLarge pores and uneven textureMild skin laxityDull or aging skin toneThe platform combines broad-spectrum light, thermal energy, and fractional laser resurfacing to stimulate collagen production, improve vascular irregularities, and lift pigmentation—all without disrupting the skin’s surface.Comfortable, Convenient, and CustomizableTreatments are performed in-office in under 30 minutes, with little to no downtime. Most patients resume normal activity the same day. A series of treatments is typically recommended for best results, and settings are personalized based on skin tone, sensitivity, and goals.“Unlike older technologies that worked only on lighter skin, our platform is designed to be safe and effective across a wide range of skin types,” Dr. Speron added.About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCLocated in Niles, Illinois, Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC provides advanced surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments using the latest medical technology. The practice is led by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 26 years of private practice experience, over 6,400 five-star reviews, and an unmatched record of safety and patient satisfaction.Dr. Speron and his team have been featured on major media outlets including ABC, NBC, FOX, and others for their contributions to aesthetic innovation and patient-centered care.

