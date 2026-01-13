Dr. Sam Speron Launches Speron Revision Promise Focused on Patient Support and Surgical Accountability

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, is proud to introduce The Speron Revision Promise™, a unique initiative reaffirming the practice’s long-standing commitment to patient safety, satisfaction, and transparency.With over 6,500 five-star reviews and more than 26 years in private practice without a single malpractice suit, Dr. Speron has built a reputation for excellence. This new policy further exemplifies his commitment to standing by his work and providing unmatched postoperative support.“We want patients to know they are not alone after surgery,” says Dr. Speron. “We believe in our results, and this promise gives patients confidence that we’ll do everything reasonable to help them love their outcome.”The Speron Revision Promise™ applies in the rare event that a patient’s result does not align with the intended surgical plan. Revisions are only considered at or after six months post-surgery, when healing is complete and tissue changes have stabilized.Two revision pathways are available:Surgeon-Based Revision (Surgeon-Initiated or Agreed Upon):Surgeon’s fee is fully waivedPatient pays only for operating room, anesthesia, implants/devices, and supplies if neededNo-Fault Revision (Atypical or Unpredictable Healing):50% of surgeon’s fee is waivedPatient covers facility, anesthesia, and applicable procedural costsThis policy does not extend to additional surgeries that were not part of the original treatment plan or were declined during initial consultation.All revision eligibility is determined by the surgeon based on in-person assessment and medical appropriateness. The Speron Revision Promise™ is a courtesy, not a guarantee or entitlement.Dr. Speron continues to lead with integrity in the field of plastic surgery, offering cutting-edge techniques alongside a patient-centered philosophy. His practice emphasizes natural results, compassionate care, and a full-circle experience from consultation to final outcome.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.prplastic.com or www.ChicagoFaceliftSurgeon.com , or call (847) 696-9900.

