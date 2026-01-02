Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market is dominated by a mix of global established chemical manufacturers and emerging specialty material producers. Companies are focusing on capacity expansion, development of high-purity and customized PCC grades, and strengthening supply chain integration to enhance market presence and meet rising application-specific demand. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities, optimize product offerings, and form strategic collaborations across industries such as paper, plastics, paints, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals.



Which Market Player Is Leading the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market?

According to our research, Omya International AG led global sales in 2023 with a 4% market share. The company partially involved in the precipitated calcium carbonate market, provides wide range of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) products, supplying industries such as paper, polymers, adhesives, and sealants with high-quality fillers and pigments. The company invests in on-site PCC manufacturing plants at customer locations, particularly for the paper and board industry, enabling tailored, cost-efficient, and high-capacity PCC production that enhances paper properties like opacity, whiteness, and printability. Omya’s PCC solutions also include ultrafine grades for adhesives and sealants, and the company provides technical support and customized formulations to meet specific client requirements.

How Concentrated Is the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 12% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s dependence on localized manufacturing, varying regional quality standards, and the presence of numerous small- and mid-sized producers catering to specific end-use industries. Leading vendors such as Omya International AG, Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies Inc., and Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co. KG maintain an edge through established production technologies, broad distribution networks, and long-standing customer relationships, while many smaller firms compete on cost efficiency and regional specialization. As demand for high-purity and application-specific PCC grades rises driven by growth in paper, plastics, paints, and pharmaceuticals—the market is expected to witness strengthening collaborations, capacity expansions, and selective consolidation that may gradually reinforce the influence of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Omya International AG (4%)

o Imerys S.A. (3%)

o Minerals Technologies Inc. (2%)

o Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co. KG (1%)

o Calcinor S.A. (Cales de Llierca SA) (0.4%)

o Mississippi Lime Co. (0.4%)

o Nordkalk Corporation (0.3%)

o Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd (0.3%)

o Lhoist Group (0.3%)

o Carmeuse Group (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI), Imerys S.A., Omya AG, Mississippi Lime Company, J.M. Huber Corporation, Canada Chemical Company and Omya Canada Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Kunal Calcium Limited (KCL), HTMC Group, Shree Karni Chemicals, Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI), Omya AG, Zhumadianshi Baiyun Paper Co., Ltd., Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co., Ltd., Changshan Ruijin Gaiye Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jianeng Calcium Industry Co., Ltd., Quanzhou Jory New Material Co., Ltd., Guangzhou New Zhongli an Building Materials Co., Ltd., Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, Ltd., Kanto Chemical Co., Inc., Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd., Katosansho Co., Ltd., Yoshizawa Lime Industry Co., Ltd., Imerys Korea Co., Ltd., Sibelco Korea Ltd. and Daewon Chemical Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Imerys S.A., Omya France S.A.S., Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co. KG, Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG, Calcinor S.A., Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, Ltd. and Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: S.C. Calcarb S.A. and Cement Hranice a.s. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya International AG, J.M. Huber Corporation and Imerys S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Strategic partnerships is fuelling advanced solutions.

• Example: TotalEnergies SE environmental footprint and transition to more sustainable energy sources PV system (March 2025) is expected to generate approximately 1,200 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually.

• These innovations demonstrate a successful model of integrating clean energy solutions within mineral processing industries in Southeast Asia.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching strategic partnerships to strengthen business operations

• Enhancing production capacity through plant expansions and technology upgrades

• Focusing on sustainability initiatives, including low-carbon and energy-efficient manufacturing

• Leveraging strategic partnerships with paper, plastics, and paints & coatings manufacturers to secure long-term demand.

