Minister Dean Macpherson expresses condolences to victims of Doornkop building collapse, requests council for the built environment to investigate

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and to all those injured, following the collapse of a double-storey building in Doornkop, Johannesburg, which claimed the lives of three people. The Minister has requested the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse in order to determine its cause, identify any responsible parties, and recommend appropriate actions to prevent similar incidents in future.

The Minister emphasised that the investigation will be thorough and transparent, and conducted with full cooperation with relevant regulatory authorities. He reaffirmed that the safety of construction workers and the public remains the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure’s highest priority, and that appropriate action will be taken once all the facts have been established.

“This is a deeply distressing incident. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and with all those who were injured as a result of this tragic collapse. As the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, we are committed to accountability and to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to strengthen safety and oversight across the construction sector, in order to protect both workers and the public,” Minister Macpherson said.

“We will respect due process and will cooperate fully with all regulatory bodies throughout the investigation. The safety of construction workers and the public remains our utmost priority. There will be a thorough investigation, and once all the facts have been established, appropriate action will be taken.”

Enquiries:

James De Villiers Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates

