Minister Angie Motshekga meets with family of late Cpl TJ Motsamai

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, met with the family of the late Cpl T.J. Motsamai, who tragically lost his life during Operation CORONA, and engaged with South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed in the affected area.

The Minister was accompanied by the SANDF Surgeon General, Chief of the South African Military Health Services, Lt Gen (Dr) Peter Maphaha and Joint Operations Headquarters, General Officer Commanding, Maj Gen Godfrey Thulare as well as other senior military personnel. The engagements were undertaken to convey condolences to the bereaved family and to provide leadership support and encouragement to soldiers on internal deployments.

This followed a tragic incident at Macadamia during routine patrol duties under Operation CORONA, where a military vehicle carrying members of the SANDF Military Police attempted to cross a river that had been heavily flooded due to recent adverse weather conditions. Two members were swept away by the strong river current. The body of one member was recovered, while the second member remained missing.

A search for the remaining member is ongoing, led by the South African Police Service Diving Rescue Team, and supported by the SANDF Air Force Oryx helicopter.

The Minister expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved family and reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to providing continued support to the family during this difficult time, while also standing firmly with all SANDF members serving the Republic.

