Maritime Simulators Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company's Maritime Simulators Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $1.77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maritime Simulators market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers and specialized maritime training solution developers. Companies are focusing on advanced simulation platforms, immersive training environments, and integrated digital navigation systems to enhance operational safety and improve seafarer readiness. Strengthening technological capabilities and expanding training applications are key priorities as stakeholders seek competitive advantages and strategic partnerships in this rapidly evolving market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Maritime Simulators Market?

According to our research, Wärtsilä Corporation led global sales in 2023 with a 6% market share. The Marine division of the company is completely involved in the maritime simulators market growth, provides advanced maritime simulation solutions designed for training, research, and operational planning. Its portfolio includes full mission bridge simulators, engine room simulators, and virtual training environments. These systems support vessel handling, navigation, engineering, and crisis management. Wärtsilä’s simulators enhance maritime safety, efficiency, and crew competence through realistic, customizable training experiences.



How Concentrated Is the Maritime Simulators Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 38% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s reliance on high-fidelity simulation technologies, strict maritime training regulations, and the need for trusted, certified, and scalable training systems. Leading vendors such as Wärtsilä Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS, CAE Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., and Thales Group dominate through comprehensive simulation platforms, strong global training partnerships, and long-standing credibility among naval and commercial maritime operators, while smaller firms address specialized niche requirements. As demand for advanced maritime training, digital navigation systems, and safety-driven competency development accelerates, the market is expected to experience increased collaboration, technology integration, and selective consolidation—further reinforcing the position of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Wärtsilä Corporation (6%)

o Kongsberg Maritime AS (6%)

o CAE Inc. (4%)

o L3 Harris Technology Inc. (4%)

o Thales Group (4%)

o General Dynamics Corp. (3%)

o Rheinmetall GmbH (3%)

o FORCE Technology Ltd. (3%)

o BMT Group Ltd. (3%)

o Altair Engineering Inc. (3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Buffalo Computer Graphics, Inc. (BCG), Maritime Professional Training Ltd. (MPT), the Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC) – Alaska Maritime Training Center, Kongsberg Digital AS, VSTEP Simulation Software B.V. and ARI Simulation LLC are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Xiamen Hefeng Interactive Technology Co., Ltd., Xiamen Honggeng Navigation Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Ninglu Technology Co., Ltd., MOL Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd. (MOLMEC), Japan Marine Science Inc., Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd., Marine Electronics Co., Ltd. (MECys), SafeTech Research Co., Ltd. (STR) and SRC Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Wärtsilä Corporation, Transas Systems Ltd., VSTEP Simulation Software B.V. and Aboa Mare Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Wärtsilä Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Vrgineers, Inc. and VSTEP Simulation Software B.V. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Sapura Energy Berhad, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Wärtsilä Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Maersk Training A/S, Ocean Technology Laboratory (LabOceano) and FORCE Technology A/S are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Enhanced training realism is transforming technology integration and expand market reach.

• Example: Capital Group FORCE Technology Extended Reality (XR) Full Mission Bridge Simulator (January 2025) assigns a significant milestone in maritime training by integrating advanced technology with extensive industry expertise.

• These innovations underscore a commitment to maritime innovation, environmental responsibility, and enhanced global connectivity.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching high-fidelity simulation modules and immersive VR/AR training environments to enhance crew competency and safety readiness

• Enhancing strategic partnerships with maritime academies, navies, and commercial shipping companies to broaden market reach and adoption

• Focusing on digital navigation systems and real-time vessel analytics to provide advanced, data-driven training solutions

• Leveraging cloud-based simulation platforms and remote access training tools to enable scalable, cost-effective, and flexible maritime education and certification.

