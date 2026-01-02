Vibrant Publishers Debuts the Galley Release of 'Artificial Intelligence Essentials'— A Guide to Thriving in the AI Era

Galley cover of Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. Karthik Chandrakant, the author of Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is thrilled to announce the galley release of Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Artificial Intelligence Essentials), an insightful guide that invites learners, professionals, and curious minds to explore the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence. Written by Karthik Chandrakant, an AI and Data Science leader with over 13 years of experience at Amazon, Mu Sigma, and Infogain, this book takes a structured and accessible approach to explaining AI concepts and their real-world applications. Now available for early review on NetGalley, it offers a comprehensive exploration of how AI is transforming business practices and automating industries at an unprecedented pace.

Artificial Intelligence Essentials covers the full spectrum of AI—Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Generative AI. The book equips readers with both the conceptual clarity and the strategic mindset needed to leverage AI ethically and effectively in real-world environments.

Drawing on his extensive industry experience, Chandrakant simplifies complex technical topics and demonstrates how AI frameworks can be applied to solve business challenges, drive innovation, and improve decision-making. Through clear explanations, real-world examples, and ethical considerations, the book cultivates an applied understanding of AI that balances curiosity with responsibility.

Organized into eight in-depth chapters, the book guides readers through every stage of AI learning, from foundational principles and problem-solving techniques to advanced topics like Large Language Models (LLMs), prompt engineering, and the design of ethical AI systems. Key chapters include:

Machine Learning (ML) Techniques: Core algorithms such as regression, classification, and clustering are paired with practical use cases to demonstrate their applications.

Deep Learning (DL): Neural networks, CNNs, and RNNs are explained through examples that illustrate the scalability and power of modern AI.

Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision: Language modeling, image recognition, and generative models are showcased with real-world examples that highlight AI’s capabilities.

Generative and Ethical AI: Prompt engineering, bias mitigation, and governance are introduced via actionable frameworks that guide responsible AI development.

What sets this book apart is its emphasis on applicability: readers learn the fundamentals and immediately see how to put them to work in their own domain. “AI is transforming every industry at an unprecedented pace. Staying current and relevant requires not just knowledge but practical skills to harness AI’s potential. This book equips you to do just that, helping you confidently navigate the evolving landscape of AI,” says author Karthik Chandrakant.

Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know embodies Vibrant Publishers’ mission to make complex subjects accessible and actionable through its Self-Learning Management Series. The series has become a trusted resource among educators, corporate trainers, and independent learners seeking clear, concise, and career-relevant content.

With its friendly yet intellectually rigorous tone and real-world grounding, Artificial Intelligence Essentials is positioned to become an indispensable companion for anyone seeking to understand, build, or responsibly lead in the age of AI.



About the Author

Karthik Chandrakant is a visionary AI and Data Science leader with 13+ years of global experience at Amazon, Mu Sigma, and Infogain. He specializes in Generative AI, NLP, and ML, and has built high-impact AI teams and solutions across industries. A TEDx speaker and visiting faculty at IIM Lucknow, he remains committed to his core mission: bridging the gap between AI theory and business impact and preparing the next generation of AI-first thinkers and problem-solvers.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-641-7

Hardback - 978-1-63651-643-1

E-Book - 978-1-63651-642-4

