Vibrant Publishers’ Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials Now Available for Early Review on NetGalley

Cover of Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials, an insightful guide to mastering digital consumer behavior in the era of AI, social commerce, and personalization. Filippo Marchesani, author of Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials

Author Filippo Marchesani shows how algorithms shape every click and equips marketers with a practical, ethical lens for understanding digital behavior.

COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the galley release of Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials, authored by Filippo Marchesani, researcher at the University of Chieti-Pescara and practitioner in digital consumer behavior and smart cities innovation. Across eight structured chapters, the book explores algorithms that drive every digital consumer decision and illustrates key ideas, like cognitive biases, consumer decision-making, AI, personalization, and social influence, through practical, real-world examples. The advance review copy is now available on NetGalley for professionals and reviewers.

As artificial intelligence and algorithmic systems increasingly mediate consumer interactions, understanding digital behavior has become critical for business success. Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials addresses this need by exploring how AI, personalization engines, and platform architectures influence purchasing decisions in online environments.

"In the digital marketplace, the consumer does not just make choices—they are guided, anticipated, and subtly shaped by systems designed to predict and direct desire," explains Marchesani. "Understanding these mechanisms is essential for creating ethical, effective digital strategies that respect consumer autonomy while achieving business objectives."

The book introduces the concept of “the mirror of desire,” a metaphor adapted from the popular Harry Potter reference “the mirror of Erised” and used in this book to explain how digital environments reflect not who consumers are, but who algorithms predict they will become. This framework equips marketing and product professionals to recognize how consumer choices are increasingly shaped by guided decision-making in digital marketplaces.

The comprehensive guide reinterprets classical consumer behavior theories, including the Technology Acceptance Model, Prospect Theory, and Network Externalities through a digital lens. Professionals will discover how digital design elements, like scarcity cues and social proof, intensify cognitive biases to shape user attention. The book features real-world case studies from companies that have successfully navigated digital consumer engagement, including IKEA's AR implementation and Booking.com's persuasion architecture.

Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials serves marketing managers, product owners, e-commerce strategists, entrepreneurs, and academic professionals seeking to understand the intersection of technology and consumer psychology. The book provides practical frameworks for implementing AI-driven strategies while maintaining ethical standards and consumer trust.

Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley!

About the Author

Filippo Marchesani is a scholar and practitioner in smart cities, innovation, and digital consumer behavior. He is a researcher at the University of Chieti-Pescara and an adjunct professor at South Champagne Business School. Holding a PhD in Management, he has published widely and authored The Global Smart City. He has taught internationally and supports innovation ecosystems through mentoring and competitions.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback 978-1-63651-662-2

Hardback 978-1-63651-664-6

E-Book 978-1-63651-663-9

What’s Inside the Book: Digital Consumer Behavior Essentials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.