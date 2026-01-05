VeritasChain Releases VCP v1.1 with Open-Source Evidence Pack for Verifiable AI Trading Logs

VeritasChain Standards Organization LOGO Evidence Pack Generation-screenshot VCP Sidecar Logging Evidence-Pack-screenshot vcp-1-1-side-car-screenshot

Update reflects IETF discussions and early adopter feedback, with an open-source MT4/5 implementation of verifiable AI decision audit trails

VCP v1.1 demonstrates that verifiable AI audit trails are not theoretical. They can be implemented today in live trading systems without modifying existing platforms.” — Tokachi Kamimura, Founder, VeritasChain Standards Organization

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) today announced the release of VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.1, together with the public publication of an open-source Evidence Pack and a supporting Evidence Report documenting what is believed to be the world’s first cryptographically verifiable AI decision audit trail implementation for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).VCP v1.1 is a protocol-compatible evolution of VCP v1.0 that strengthens external verifiability and audit completeness for algorithmic and AI-driven trading systems. The update reflects direct technical discussions held within the IETF community, as well as concrete feedback from organizations and early adopters that have already used VCP v1.0 in real trading environments.Based on this feedback and field experience, VCP v1.1 introduces explicit completeness guarantees. These guarantees enable third parties to cryptographically verify not only that recorded events were not altered, but that required events were not selectively omitted. This addresses a fundamental limitation of traditional trading logs, which can be modified or partially disclosed after the fact without reliable detection.Alongside the specification update, VSO has published an open-source Evidence Pack demonstrating a production-grade implementation of VCP in a live MT5 environment. The implementation captures AI-driven trading decisions and execution events using a non-invasive sidecar architecture that operates independently of the core trading platform. No modifications to the MT5 terminal or broker infrastructure are required.In this implementation, AI decision signals, order lifecycle events, and execution outcomes are recorded externally, cryptographically hashed, organized into Merkle trees, and anchored to enable independent third-party verification. The sidecar-based design ensures that audit logging cannot interfere with trading execution and that failures in the logging process do not impact market operations.To support transparency and accountability around the “world’s first” claim, VSO has also published a dedicated Evidence Report. The report documents three independent prior-art analyses covering academic literature, patent databases, commercial RegTech products, open-source repositories, and the MetaTrader ecosystem. All three analyses reached the same conclusion: no prior publicly documented system combines MT4/MT5 integration, cryptographic verification, AI decision logging, production-grade deployment, and non-invasive sidecar architecture.The Evidence Pack and Evidence Report are released under open-source terms, enabling regulators, auditors, researchers, and market participants to independently verify the implementation and reproduce the results. This open approach is intended to support regulatory transparency requirements under frameworks such as MiFID II and the EU AI Act, while remaining vendor-neutral and implementation-agnostic.VCP v1.1 is published as a production-ready specification with a defined transition period for existing VCP v1.0 implementations. While the protocol remains backward-compatible, certification requirements are strengthened to reflect higher assurance expectations informed by real-world deployment experience.■ The VCP v1.1 specification is available at:https:// github .com/veritaschain/vcp-spec/tree/main/spec/v1.1■ The official VCP v1.1 Implementation Guide (non-normative), providing protocol-level guidance on architecture, external anchoring, completeness guarantees, and sidecar integration, is available at:■ The open-source VCP Reference Trading Agent and Evidence Pack are available at:■ The “World’s First” Evidence Report is available at:Representative verification screenshots from the live MT5 environment and the cryptographic evidence generation process are publicly available in the open-source repository.“Funded swing traders rarely experience disputes, but lower-timeframe trading is where verifiable execution evidence matters most.”— FTMO-funded trader (personal communication)■ International Technical Dialogue on Verifiable Electronic Evidence for AI SystemsIn early 2026, the topic proposed by VeritasChain concerning the verifiability of AI system execution records and electronic evidence is expected to be included in the agenda of international technical standards discussions during January.The discussion is positioned as an initial, exploratory technical dialogue examining how cryptographically verifiable execution logs and AI decision provenance may complement existing electronic evidence frameworks and trust infrastructures.At this stage, the discussion does not represent approval, endorsement, or standardization. However, it is viewed as a meaningful first step toward advancing international technical dialogue on this subject.■ Public Release of the VeritasChain Cloud (VCC) DemoIn conjunction with this announcement, VeritasChain has released the VeritasChain Cloud (VCC) Demo, a browser-based, client-side reference implementation aligned with VCP v1.1.The demo illustrates the lifecycle of verifiable audit trails—covering log creation, integrity validation, and proof generation—without relying on servers or real-world data. It is not intended to indicate certification or recommended deployment practices, but to provide a conceptual and technical illustration of verifiable accountability.By enabling users to observe how audit evidence can be independently verified, the VCC Demo offers a concrete example of how AI governance principles may be translated into technical implementations.VeritasChain Standards Organization is an independent, non-profit, and vendor-neutral standards body focused on developing cryptographically verifiable audit standards for algorithmic and AI-driven systems. VSO does not provide trading services and does not endorse specific vendors, platforms, or trading strategies.

