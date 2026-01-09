Astra and Sprinto Partner to Deliver Faster, Verified, Audit-Ready Compliance

Astra - Sprinto Partnership

Astra and Sprinto join forces to connect verified pentesting with compliance automation, giving companies a faster, more credible path to security assurance.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astra Security , a leading provider of AI-powered offensive Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Sprinto , an AI-native global compliance automation platform. The partnership brings together Astra’s continuous security validation and Sprinto’s automated audit workflows, enabling businesses to move from pentest to proof of compliance effortlessly.For fast-scaling teams, managing security testing and compliance separately often leads to duplicate efforts, vendor fatigue, and long audit cycles. This collaboration eliminates those silos by offering a connected workflow where validated vulnerabilities, fixes, and evidence flow directly into compliance reporting.“Security testing and compliance were never meant to be siloed. The traditional vendor hunt creates frustrating delays. Our partnership with Sprinto ends that,” said Shikhil Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Astra Security.“Too often, CISOs are viewed as growth blockers. At Sprinto, we help security leaders become growth enablers who unlock new markets. Our partnership with Astra is a step in that direction. The unified automated compliance and independent security testing ecosystem enables compliance owners to move faster, pass audits with confidence, and build lasting credibility," added Girish Redekar, CEO & Co-founder of Sprinto.The joint solution offers multiple advantages for teams aiming to achieve and maintain security compliance at scale:- Unified workflow: Integrates Astra’s pentesting insights with Sprinto’s compliance automation for a seamless, end-to-end process.- Credible assurance: Every finding validated by Astra’s security experts becomes verifiable evidence that auditors can trust.- Accelerated compliance: Organizations can move from pentest to audit-ready state in days, reducing time, cost, and coordination.About Astra SecurityAstra Security provides an advanced VAPT platform that blends AI automation with expert-led manual testing to deliver accurate, actionable, and audit-ready security insights. With 1,000+ customers across 73+ countries that include Ford, Loom, CompTIA, Hitachi, HackerRank, OLX, and Prime Healthcare, Astra helps teams continuously validate security posture, accelerate remediation, and prove compliance with confidence.Learn more at https://www.getastra.com About SprintoSprinto is an AI-native GRC and compliance automation platform that supports 200+ global security standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. Trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Whatfix, WeWork, and HackerRank, Sprinto helps organizations stay audit-ready, manage risks, and scale with confidence with 300+ integrations and AI-driven automation.Learn more at https://www.sprinto.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.