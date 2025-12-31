Luoming Unveils Advanced Oxygen Filling Station Solutions to Meet Global Medical and Industrial Demands

Advanced Oxygen Filling Station Solution Provider

YANCHENG, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., a leading Advanced Oxygen Filling Station Solution Provider , showcased its cutting-edge oxygen filling station solutions at The 27th China International Medical Device (Jiangsu) Expo, highlighting its technological leadership and innovation in high-purity gas generation for medical and industrial applications.At the Expo, Luoming attracted significant attention from medical device distributors, healthcare institutions, and industrial manufacturers seeking efficient, automated, and safe gas solutions. The company’s latest product lineup included its Medical Oxygen Filling Stations, Modular Oxygen Generators, and Moveable Oxygen Cabins, all designed to provide stable, high-purity output under diverse environmental and operational conditions. Through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, Luoming emphasized its ability to customize complete gas solutions for hospitals, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities worldwide.Industry Outlook: The Expanding Global Market for Oxygen SystemsIn today’s healthcare and industrial landscape, the demand for on-site gas generation systems is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and high-tech industries are increasingly shifting away from traditional bottled oxygen supply toward more sustainable, cost-effective, and autonomous generation systems.This shift is driven by several key trends:Healthcare Modernization: As hospital networks expand and critical care facilities multiply, the need for uninterrupted oxygen supply has become essential. On-site generation systems ensure 24/7 availability, especially in emergency and high-altitude environments.Industrial Transformation: Manufacturing sectors such as electronics, food processing, and aerospace require ultra-pure oxygen for precision operations, pushing demand for reliable PSA-based generation systems.Sustainability and Cost Efficiency: By reducing cylinder transport and refilling logistics, on-site systems lower carbon emissions and operational costs, aligning with global green manufacturing policies.Intelligent Control and Automation: The integration of digital monitoring, IoT connectivity, and AI-driven control systems has revolutionized the way facilities manage gas purity, pressure, and energy efficiency.China’s market reflects these global trends. Under the guidance of the Healthy China 2030 initiative and industrial modernization policies, the government encourages hospitals and factories to adopt energy-efficient, digitally integrated gas systems. The 27th China International Medical Device (Jiangsu) Expo served as a key platform for showcasing domestic innovation in this field, and Luoming stood out as a front-runner with its focus on automation, safety, and customized engineering.Luoming’s Leadership: From Medical Gas Systems to Industrial SolutionsEstablished in May 2020, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of **Suzhou Hengda Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. ** The company integrates research and development, manufacturing, sales, and technical services within a 16,000-square-meter production facility. By the end of 2022, Luoming obtained the Class II Medical Device Production License, marking its qualification to design and produce advanced gas equipment that meets strict national and international standards.Over the past few years, Luoming has built a strong reputation as a Oxygen Generator OEM / Custom Solution Provider, offering complete end-to-end engineering support for both standard and tailor-made systems. Its technology portfolio includes:Medical Molecular Sieve Oxygen Generators – Providing high-purity oxygen for hospitals and clinical centers.Medical Onsite Oxygen Filling System: An ideal solution for regions or countries where purchasing medical oxygen cylinders locally is costly and logistically challengingModular Oxygen Generators – Scalable systems suitable for regional healthcare networks.Aviation High-Purity Oxygen Generators – Designed for aerospace medicine and high-altitude applications.Medical Compressed Air Systems – Ensuring clean, oil-free air supply for surgical and respiratory devices.Portable Oxygen Cylinders – Lightweight options for home care and outpatient needs.PSA Nitrogen Generators – Delivering high-purity nitrogen (up to 99.9995%) for electronics, food processing, and industrial manufacturing.Each system is developed with intelligent PLC control, energy-efficient compressors, and real-time purity monitoring. The company’s focus on automation and digitalization ensures easy operation, minimal maintenance, and consistent output quality.The Oxygen Filling Station AdvantageLuoming’s Advanced Oxygen Filling Station Solutions are specifically engineered to support both medical and industrial clients seeking self-contained, flexible gas supply capabilities. These systems integrate purification, compression, filling, and storage functions into a compact and modular unit.Key advantages include:High Purity and Stability: High purity and stability: Oxygen purity is normally 93% ± 2% for standard filling, while 99.5% oxygen filling is provided upon customer request, meeting CE and ISO standards.Safety Assurance: Automatic alarm and shutdown systems prevent overpressure and contamination risks.Energy Efficiency: Optimized compressor technology reduces energy consumption by 20–30%.Custom Configuration: Each system can be tailored to match specific site conditions, output demands, and environmental requirements.One-Stop Operation: Complete “plug-and-play” design simplifies installation and startup.Hospitals adopting Luoming’s filling stations can refill oxygen cylinders on-site, significantly reducing dependency on external suppliers while improving supply chain resilience. Industrial users benefit from the same stability and flexibility—particularly those in remote or high-demand facilities such as metal processing plants, pharmaceutical labs, and packaging factories.Real-World Applications and Customer Success StoriesLuoming’s gas generation systems are now installed across multiple regions of China and beyond. In Jiangsu and Henan provinces, several large hospitals have implemented Luoming’s modular oxygen generators, achieving continuous operation with 99.5% purity and reducing operational costs by more than 35% annually.In 2024, the company completed a landmark project in Yunnan’s plateau region, where a regional hospital required an oxygen system capable of functioning reliably at high altitude and variable pressure. Luoming provided a custom-engineered PSA oxygen generation and filling solution, enabling the hospital to maintain consistent oxygen delivery even under extreme environmental conditions.The company’s gas systems have also been deployed in electronics and precision manufacturing facilities, helping clients improve process safety and efficiency. These successful applications highlight Luoming’s capacity to combine technical excellence with practical adaptability—qualities that define its growing presence in both domestic and international markets.Commitment to Innovation and Global GrowthLuoming continues to invest heavily in R&D, digitalization, and sustainability. Its engineering team is currently developing smart control platforms that integrate remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and cloud-based analytics. These advancements will enable customers to manage their gas systems more intelligently—reducing downtime, optimizing performance, and extending equipment life cycles.Looking to the future, Luoming aims to expand its global reach, establishing partnerships with distributors and healthcare providers across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. As a trusted Oxygen Generator OEM / Custom Solution Provider, the company seeks to empower industries and healthcare systems with intelligent, energy-efficient gas generation technologies.By combining innovation, reliability, and customer-centered design, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. continues to set new benchmarks for excellence in the global gas equipment industry. From hospitals to factories, its oxygen solutions are ensuring that life-support and production systems around the world operate safely, efficiently, and sustainably.For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.lmoxygenplant.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.