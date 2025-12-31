Sensereo Unveils Airo: The World's First Modular Air Quality Monitor Built on Matter and Thread

Sensereo will demonstrate from Booth #61667 in the Venetian Expo Hall G, Eureka Park, at CES 2026, January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensereo, a leader in innovative smart sensing solutions, today announced the launch of Airo, the world's first modular air quality monitor built on Matter and Thread standards for seamless universal smart home compatibility. Sensereo will demonstrate from Booth #61667 in the Venetian Expo Hall G, Eureka Park, at CES 2026, January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

At the heart of Airo is its groundbreaking "Dock + Pod" architecture, which allows users to mix and match replaceable sensor pods for monitoring individual air parameters, including CO2, total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), particulate matter (PM), temperature, and humidity. Each pod wirelessly connects to a central dock, facilitating flexible placement, effortless data uploads, and easy upgrades as environmental needs evolve. This modular design ensures Airo adapts to any lifestyle, whether tracking pollutants in a single room or deploying pods across an entire home.

Key features and benefits of the Airo Modular Smart Air Quality Monitor include:

● Modular Architecture: Mix and match sensor pods to monitor different air parameters in one location or distribute them across multiple rooms for comprehensive coverage.

● Professional-Grade Sensing: Delivers precise, real-time detection of CO2, TVOC, PM, temperature, and humidity using high-accuracy sensors.

● Instant Smart Alerts: Integrates seamlessly with Matter-enabled ecosystems like Apple Home, Samsung SmartThings, Home Assistant, and more for immediate notifications.

● Thread Mesh Network: Provides reliable, low-latency, and energy-efficient wireless connectivity, with the dock serving as a Thread Border Router.

● AI-Powered Guidance: The companion Sensereo app uses artificial intelligence to offer personalized air quality recommendations and predictive insights for indoor health.

● Plug-and-Play Setup: Simple installation into any Matter-compatible smart home system.

● Scalable and Upgradeable: Easily add or swap pods to accommodate changing needs, ensuring long-term value.

"Airo represents a paradigm shift in air quality monitoring, putting control directly in the hands of consumers with technology that's as adaptable as it is intelligent," said Sensereo Founder Roy Chen. "By leveraging Matter and Thread, we're not just monitoring air—we're creating smarter, healthier spaces that grow with you."

Press kit with more information and downloadable materials can be accessed here: https://www.dropbox.com/home/Sensereo.

About Sensereo:

Sensereo is an Environmental Intelligence company that builds next-generation sensing products for safer, healthier, and smarter living. By combining advanced sensors, thoughtful design, and Matter over Thread smart home connectivity, Sensereo delivers professional-grade performance in consumer-friendly devices.

From the MS-1 Smoke Alarm and the MSC-1 Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm to the company’s primary CES product, the modular Airo Air Quality System, Sensereo is focused on engineering excellence and providing a seamless user experience, shaping a future where every home can sense, understand, and respond to its environment with intelligence. Airo will be available for pre-order through Kickstarter in Q2 2026. For more information, visit www.sensereo.com or @Sensereo on social media.



