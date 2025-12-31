RE: Traffic Alert - Woodford and Searsburg
VT Route 9 in the chain-up area (from the town line from Bennington into Woodford to the Wilmington town line) has been treated and is reopened.
Please drive carefully.
From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 10:10 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Woodford and Searsburg
Woodford and Searsburg has both lanes obstructed in the area of near the town lines of Bennington/Woodford and Wilmington/Searsburg on VT Route 9 due to a weather event: snow.
This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
