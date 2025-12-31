Mippia Seeks Global Standardization of CES 2026 Innovation Award–Winning AI Plagiarism Detection Platform

Mippia CTO Seonghyeon Go presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Mippia CTO Seonghyeon Go presents at the Global Media Meetup held on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Mippia executives, including CTO Seonghyeon Go, conduct interviews with media representatives from five countries—the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Plagiarism check Pianoroll

“Aiming to collaborate with domestic and global entertainment and streaming companies.”

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mippia (CEO Chanho Oh) announced plans to pursue global standardization of its AI-based music plagiarism detection platform, following its selection as a CES 2026 Innovation Award winner in the Enterprise Tech category. The company outlined its strategy during the Global Media Meetup hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC) on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.The Global Media Meetup serves as a platform to introduce Korean startups and their technologies to global audiences, with a particular focus on CES Innovation Award recipients and companies preparing to participate in CES 2026. Through global media coverage, the program aims to expand international visibility and create new business opportunities.Founded to address persistent plagiarism and copyright infringement issues across music production and creative workflows, Mippia brings together expertise in both music and AI engineering. The company operates a global platform that enables musicians, labels, and entertainment companies to protect and manage their music intellectual property with high accuracy and reliability. Since its establishment in 2024, Mippia has rapidly expanded its user base and now serves artists and creators in 149 countries.Mippia’s platform provides integrated music IP protection technologies, including AI-based plagiarism detection, real-time plagiarism monitoring, and one-on-one music similarity analysis. Built on proprietary technology informed by SCIE-level academic research, the system separates and extracts melody, rhythm, and harmony data from audio tracks. It analyzes them using an ultra-fast AI clustering algorithm. This enables the platform to perform up to 100 million comparisons per track in under one minute, detecting similarities even when tempo, key, instruments, or arrangements have been altered. According to the company, the platform achieves up to 98 percent accuracy, allowing it to identify illegal remakes, remixes, sampling, and adaptations that conventional tools often miss.Ease of use is another core strength of the platform. Designed around a web-based, project-centered interface aligned with creators’ existing workflows, the system allows users to begin analysis simply by uploading audio files. The platform visualizes melody, rhythm, and harmony segments under review. It delivers results in intuitive report formats that are accessible even to users without advanced knowledge of digital audio workstations or music theory.The system also automatically monitors millions of tracks released worldwide in real time and can identify whether AI was involved in the music creation process and estimate the degree of AI involvement as a percentage. Mippia explained that this capability enables more strategic responses to copyright disputes arising from the rapid spread of AI-generated music and unauthorized distribution.“As generative AI becomes deeply embedded in creative production, some forecasts suggest that losses in the global music industry could reach €1 billion by 2028,” a Mippia official said. “Mippia helps clarify copyright responsibility through AI-based music registration and detection, while providing reliable data that supports fair revenue distribution for artists and rights holders.”With its technology recognized by the CES 2026 Innovation Award, Mippia plans to accelerate expansion in major advanced markets and pursue partnerships to establish its platform as a global standard for AI-driven copyright analysis and verification. The company is preparing to collaborate with entertainment companies and streaming platforms worldwide, focusing on API integrations that enable automated copyright detection and reporting across distribution channels.“To detect illegal distribution of music IP and build an automated copyright reporting system, we plan to pursue API integration with global streaming platforms,” a company representative said. “Starting with CES, we will also participate in overseas exhibitions related to music and AI, while working to secure strategic MOUs and proof-of-concept projects with entertainment companies in the United States, Japan, and Europe.”

