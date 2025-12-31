Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Medical Center for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

MACAU, December 31 - Since public employees are granted exemption from work in the afternoon of the New Year’s Eve on 31 December (Wednesday), and the New Year’s Day on 1 January (Thursday) is a public holiday, the outpatient services of the Macao Union Medical Center (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, radiation therapy, blood drawing and specimen collection services), the Ambulatory Medical Centre, the Assisted Reproduction Center, as well as the outpatient and physical examination services of the International Medical Centre will be closed in the afternoon of 31 December and on 1 January. However, inpatient and hemodialysis services will operate as usual.

