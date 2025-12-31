Government announces 2025 Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit

MACAU, December 31 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has today announced the list of Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit awarded for 2025 by the MSAR. There are 28 recipients, either individuals or organisations, and the awards recognise respectively achievement, outstanding contribution, and distinguished service.

The ceremony to present the Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit to the awardees will be held at 4pm on 30 January 2026.

The list follows recommendations from the Committee of Nomination of Medals and Honorary Titles.

Decoration of Honour – Grand Lotus

Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus

Raimundo Arrais do Rosário

Ho Veng On

Vong Man Chong

Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus

The Macau Association of Banks

Decorations of Honour are in the categories Grand Lotus, Golden Lotus, and Silver Lotus. Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions locally or outside the city, to the image and reputation of the MSAR, or for those individuals or entities that have made exceptional contributions in any field beneficial to the development of the MSAR.

Medal of Merit – Professions

Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce

Nam Kwong Logistics Co. Ltd

Li Amber Jianming

Medal of Merit – Tourism

“House of Dancing Water” team – Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Medal of Merit – Education

Macau University of Science and Technology

Keang Peng School

Kao Yip School

Medal of Merit – Culture

Chinese Opera Association of Terrestrial and Maritime Dwellers of Barra, Macau

Lam Fat Iam

Chan Iu Pui

Medal of Merit – Philanthropy

China International Medical Emergency Team (Macao)

Medal of Merit – Sports

Karate team of the Macao Special Administrative Region sports delegation participating in the 15th National Games

Zhu Yuling

There are seven types of Medal of Merit. They are to recognise respectively: those individuals or entities that have had notable or excellent performance in professional service; those that have had notable or excellent performance in the industry and commerce sector, or have made contributions to the development of the sector; and those that have made significant contribution to the promotion and development of the tourism sector.

Medals of Merit also recognise: those that have had notable or excellent performance in the education sector; those that have made active contributions towards the development of the culture and arts sector; those that have made significant contributions to the philanthropy and social service sector; and those that have obtained outstanding rankings in international, regional or national sports events, or that have made notable contributions in the area of sports.

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Dedication

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Community Service

Peng On Tung Tele-Assistance Service

Medals for Distinguished Service are in the following categories: Medal for Bravery, Medal for Dedication, and Medal for Community Service. They are awarded either to individuals or entities for outstanding performance either in their duties, or in response to a public incident, or in community service.

Honorific Title – Merit

The participating team from Instituto Salesiano, with the project “A bio-inspired, flexible, and retractable robotic tail exoskeleton”

The participating team from Pui Ching Middle School, with the project “Fast-charging phosphorus-based electrode lithium-ion battery”

The participating team from Lou Hau High School, with the project “AI · Undersea and aerospace communications research”

The participating team for the “Asian Elite Dance Competition (AEDC) 2024–2025 Season”

Macao female secondary school students’ representative team for the “2nd Asian Secondary School 3X3 Basketball Championship”

Macao representative team for the “2025 International Bowling Federation World Cup”

Li In Iat

Certificates of Merit, including Honorific Title – Prestige, and Honorific Title – Merit, commend those who have made a major contribution either to the reputation, development, or social progress of the MSAR, and are worthy of respect and recognition in the community.

Members of the public can visit the website for Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit (https://www.gov.mo/honours-awards/) to learn more about the individuals and entities over the years that have made significant contributions to the MSAR.