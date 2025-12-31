Social Security Fund Encourages Old-Age and Disability Pension Recipients to Use Electronic Methods for Proof of Life

MACAU, December 31 - In accordance with legal requirements, recipients of the Social Security Fund’s old-age and disability pensions must provide proof of life annually. For 2026, this requirement covers approximately 177,000 individuals. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on 1 January, beneficiaries may use the “Macao One Account” mobile application to provide proof of life through facial recognition, without the need to visit the Social Security Fund or service counters. This service is also available to beneficiaries outside Macao, offering convenience and efficiency.

Using the “Macao One Account” mobile application, beneficiaries simply face the phone screen and follow the instructions. Successful facial recognition completes the proof of life procedure. A beneficiary’s spouse or immediate family members (parents or children) who have activated a “Macao One Account” may also log in to assist the beneficiary.

Upon completion, beneficiaries may take a screenshot to save the result or receive confirmation via SMS. They may also check the status of the proof of life at any time through the “Macao One Account” mobile application.

Beneficiaries may alternatively present a valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card to provide proof of life through the following options:

Self-service kiosks located across Macao, in the Hengqin Cooperation Zone, and in several cities in Guangdong Province. In person during office hours at the following locations:

• Albergue da Santa Casa da Misericórdia (2 - 9 January)

• Social Security Fund St. Lazarus Parish Field Office (from 12 January onwards)

• Macao Government Services Centre, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais

• Macao Government Services Centre in the Islands

• Municipal Affairs Bureau Public Services Centres and Sub-Stations

3.Beneficiaries residing in Guangdong Province may, under the “Guangdong–Macao Proof of Life Verification” mechanism, complete the proof of life procedure at designated local social insurance agencies.

Beneficiaries who are unable to visit service points and are unable to use electronic methods may entrust another person to submit or mail the proof of life documents to the Social Security Fund.

The Social Security Fund encourages beneficiaries to use electronic methods whenever possible. There is no need to rush to complete the procedure in early January; as long as it is completed by the end of March, the payment of benefits for January and for the entire year will not be affected.

All of the above methods may be used to complete, in a single process, the relevant procedures with the Social Security Fund, the Social Welfare Bureau, and the Pension Fund.

For more information on completing the 2026 Proof of Life procedure—including service locations, self-service kiosk sites, addresses of designated agencies in Guangdong Province, and the required supporting documents—please visit the “Proof of Life” dedicated webpage on the Social Security Fund’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours.