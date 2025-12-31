Certified Watchmaker Suleman Qureshi Reveals Why High-End Mechanical Watchmaking Is Becoming Rare

Certified Watchmaker Suleman Qureshi highlights the fading craft of high-end mechanical watchmaking and the need to preserve this rare skill.

Mechanical watchmaking is an art of precision, discipline and expertise. Every adjustment matters, ensuring high-end timepieces perform flawlessly and endure for generations.” — Suleman Qureshi, Certified Watchmaker

MI, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age dominated by automation and mass production, certified watchmaker Suleman Qureshi is drawing attention to a profession that continues to rely on human precision, discipline and decades-old mechanical knowledge: high-end mechanical watchmaking.

With formal certifications from leading Swiss luxury watch brands and recognition from international horological institutions, Qureshi represents a rare category of specialists trained to repair, restore and regulate complex mechanical timepieces by hand. His work focuses on high-value luxury and vintage watches that require technical mastery rather than automated solutions.

"Mechanical watchmaking is not simply a repair trade" Qureshi explains "Each movement is an engineered system where tolerances are measured in microns. One adjustment can affect accuracy, power reserve and long-term reliability"

Now based in the United States and working within an official luxury watch service environment, Qureshi brings nearly 20 years of international experience across the Middle East and Western markets. His background includes servicing complicated mechanical movements, overseeing technical operations and mentoring watchmakers in structured service environments.

Industry experts note that certified mechanical watchmakers are becoming increasingly scarce worldwide. As demand for luxury mechanical watches continues to grow, the number of professionals capable of servicing them to manufacturer standards has declined sharply. This shortage has created a growing need for experts who can maintain the intricate balance, timing and aesthetics of mechanical watches, which remain prized by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Qureshi emphasizes that proper mechanical servicing is essential not only for performance but also for protecting the long-term value of luxury timepieces. "A mechanical watch can last generations" he says "but only if it is maintained by someone who understands the movement exactly as it was designed" Improper servicing or the use of unqualified technicians can compromise a watch’s precision, reduce its lifespan and diminish its collectible value.

Beyond technical work, Qureshi advocates for greater awareness of watchmaking as a skilled profession, particularly among younger generations. He believes education and visibility are key to preserving the craft for the future. Through mentorship, training programs and public demonstrations, he encourages aspiring watchmakers to understand not only the mechanical intricacies but also the heritage and artistry behind each timepiece.

"Watchmaking is where engineering, patience and responsibility meet" he adds. "It’s a profession that rewards discipline and respect for detail, values that never go out of time" For Qureshi, these values extend beyond the workshop and into a philosophy of meticulous care, precision and a commitment to excellence.

In addition to his technical contributions, Qureshi actively engages with the global watch community, providing insights into the latest trends, maintenance techniques and the evolving expectations of luxury watch collectors. He regularly participates in international horology forums, workshops and exhibitions, sharing his expertise and learning from other leading professionals. His presence in these circles ensures that the next generation of watchmakers is equipped with both traditional skills and contemporary understanding of market demands.

Suleman Qureshi also highlights the broader cultural and economic impact of mechanical watchmaking. High-end watches are not only functional instruments but also symbols of heritage, artistry and innovation. By maintaining these timepieces to the highest standards, certified watchmakers like Qureshi help preserve a legacy that spans centuries, connecting modern collectors to the expertise and engineering of the past.

As interest in mechanical horology continues to expand globally, professionals like Suleman Qureshi play a critical role in sustaining the art behind some of the world’s most respected timepieces. His work demonstrates that mechanical watchmaking is far more than a technical skill. It is a form of living history, a discipline where tradition, precision and artistry converge. In a world increasingly dominated by technology and disposable products, Qureshi’s commitment ensures that these exceptional timepieces continue to function, inspire and pass from one generation to the next.

Through his dedication, training initiatives and public advocacy, Suleman Qureshi is helping to secure the future of mechanical watchmaking. By promoting awareness, encouraging rigorous standards and mentoring emerging talent, he ensures that this rare and highly specialized craft remains vibrant, respected and sustainable for decades to come.

For collectors, enthusiasts and aspiring professionals, Qureshi’s career offers a model of excellence, showing how technical mastery, attention to detail and a deep respect for tradition can co-exist with innovation and global market relevance. His story underscores the enduring value of human skill in a world of automation, highlighting why high-end mechanical watchmaking is not merely a profession but a timeless art form.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.