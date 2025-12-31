Geneva [G.] Mitchell to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G. Mitchell, survivor, author, and founder of My Story, His Glory, LLC, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share her powerful journey from childhood abuse, abandonment, and generational trauma to deep healing, faith, and personal restoration.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Mitchell explores how facing the truth, breaking silence, and confronting generational wounds can liberate individuals and families. She breaks down how faith, transparency, and storytelling can help people reclaim identity, release shame, and rewrite the narrative of their lives.Viewers will walk away with hope, practical encouragement, and the reminder that no matter how painful your beginning, your story is not over.“They buried me in lies — but I grew roots in truth,” said Mitchell.G’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/geneva-robinson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.