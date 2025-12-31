Sarah Haroldsen to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Haroldsen, C-IAYT, NCPT, CEAS III, founder of The Elizabeth Mind & Movement Collective, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share her 24-year journey in wellness and her belief that healing begins with the mind-body connection.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Haroldsen explores how mindful movement, meditation, and listening to the body can transform health, relieve pain, and restore balance—emotionally and physically.She breaks down how early restrictions, business setbacks, and single motherhood shaped her commitment to building community-centered spaces where people feel safe to reconnect with themselves.Viewers will walk away with practical tools for slowing down, tuning inward, and rebuilding trust in their bodies—no matter their age, background, or starting point.“We have one body in this life—let’s learn to love it with more intention,” said Haroldsen.Sarah’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/sarah-haroldsen

