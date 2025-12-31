Lanaya Sherry to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lanaya Sherry, resilient entrepreneur, educator, and founder of Lotus Life & Financial Empowerment, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how surviving homelessness, breast cancer, and deep financial hardship became the foundation for her mission to teach real-world life and money skills to the next generation.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Sherry reveals how she rebuilt her life from the ground up—putting herself through college, working labor-intensive jobs, and launching a business with limited resources. She breaks down how financial literacy, boundaries in business, and a resilient mindset can turn early failures, bad partnerships, and personal health crises into long-term strength and strategy. Viewers will walk away with practical tools for budgeting, rebuilding after setbacks, and using their own story as a powerful vehicle for impact and leadership.“Hard work never stops, and neither does the learning—your story can become someone else’s survival guide,” said Sherry.Lanaya’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lanaya-sherry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.