Investably LLC Expands Tax-Smart Wealth Capabilities for High-Income Solopreneurs Using Cash Balance Plans

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investably LLC, a registered investment advisor (RIA), announced the expansion of cash balance plans to its tax-smart wealth planning and investing capabilities to better support high-earning business founders and solopreneurs earning $250K+ as part of a long-term retirement and tax strategy.Cash balance plans are a type of qualified retirement plan that combine features of traditional defined benefit plans with the structure of defined contribution plans. They allow eligible business owners to make significantly higher, tax-deductible retirement contributions than traditional 401(k) plans alone, subject to plan design, actuarial requirements, and individual circumstances.This expanded capability reflects growing demand from business founders and solopreneurs whose income exceeds traditional retirement plan limits and who are seeking more effective ways to:• Increase tax-deferral options beyond traditional 401K• Accelerate retirement savings later in their careers• Coordinate business cash flow with long-term wealth goalsFor many high earners, standard retirement plans may no longer provide sufficient tax efficiency or savings capacity—particularly in peak earning years. Without thoughtful planning, excess income may remain exposed to higher marginal tax rates and missed long-term compounding opportunities.Investably’s expanded capabilities support clients by:• Evaluating whether a cash balance plan is appropriate within the client’s overall financial picture• Coordinating cash balance plans with existing retirement plans, such as 401(k) or profit-sharing plans• Assessing tax, cash-flow, and contribution considerations over multiple years• Integrating cash balance plan designs into broader tax, investment, and exit planning strategies“These tax-advantaged instruments can be powerful tools, but they are not one-size-fits-all,” said Michelle Gordon, AIF, Founder of Investably LLC. “We work with clients to assess and integrate cash balance plans into their broader wealth strategy so retirement, tax, and business decisions are coordinated rather than fragmented.”Importantly, Investably’s approach emphasizes education, coordination, and long-term planning, rather than plan implementation alone. Each strategy is evaluated based on the client’s income stability, business structure, time horizon, and broader wealth objectives.“This expansion reflects our commitment to helping clients use the tools available to them intentionally,” added Gordon. “For the right client, a cash balance plan can support both near-term tax optimization and long-term retirement confidence—but only when thoughtfully designed and integrated.”This capability expansion aligns with Investably’s broader mission to deliver integrated, tax-smart wealth planning and investing for founders, professionals, and families navigating growth, transition, and long-term financial sustainability.High-earning solopreneurs and business owners interested in learning whether these strategies may fit into their broader wealth plan may visit Investably’s website to begin a conversation.About InvestablyInvestably is a boutique wealth management firm helping business founders, high-income earners, and individuals navigating life transitions with coordinated tax-smart planning and investing, built for real life.DisclosureInvestably LLC is a Maryland and Florida registered investment advisor (RIA) firm. Advisory services are provided for planning and informational purposes only and do not constitute legal or tax advice. Cash balance plans involve actuarial assumptions, funding requirements, and regulatory considerations and are not suitable for all businesses or individuals. Tax results and eligibility depend on individual circumstances and applicable law. Clients should consult with qualified tax, legal, and actuarial professionals prior to implementation.

