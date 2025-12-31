As Seen on AP News: Los Angeles Life Coach Launches 30-Day Global Level Up Challenge for 2026

Creator of viral self-awareness game invites participants worldwide to break their patterns in the new year

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following his recent feature on AP News, Arthur Palyan , named Best Life Coach California 2025, announces the " Global Level Up Challenge " — a free 30-day program designed to help participants identify and break recurring life patterns starting January 1, 2026.The challenge builds on the momentum of Palyan's viral "Level Up" game, which uses the 7 Levels of Self framework to help users recognize unconscious patterns in just 60 seconds a day."Most people set New Year's resolutions without understanding the patterns that caused them to fail last year," says Palyan. "This challenge changes that. You can't change what you can't see."**How the Challenge Works:**- Play the free Level Up game daily (60 seconds)- Track patterns across 7 life levels: Individual, Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations- Join a global community of participants committed to self-awareness- Access free weekly integration sessions throughout JanuaryThe challenge is completely free with no app download required. Participants can join from any device at 100levelup.com.Palyan's approach differs from traditional self-help by focusing on pattern recognition rather than motivation. "Willpower fades. Awareness compounds," he explains.The 7 Levels of Self framework has helped thousands identify core wounds including people-pleasing, codependency, and inherited family patterns — issues that often sabotage New Year's goals before February arrives.**To join the Global Level Up Challenge:**Visit: https://100levelup.com **For the full 7 Levels framework:**Visit: https://levelsofself.com ---**ABOUT ARTHUR PALYAN / LEVEL UP**Arthur Palyan is the creator of the 7 Levels of Self framework and founder of Level Up, a transformational self-awareness platform. Named Best Life Coach California 2025, Palyan's work has been featured on AP News, Google News, and 100+ media outlets nationwide.His free gamified tool, Level Up, helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. The platform addresses core wounds including addiction, abuse, people-pleasing, and codependency through pattern recognition rather than traditional motivation-based approaches.With a background spanning finance and 10+ years of transformational work — including Landmark, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral Medicine — Palyan developed the 7 Levels of Self framework to help people see the patterns that run their lives across seven dimensions: Individual, Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations.**As Seen On:** AP News, Google News, Yahoo, Bing, and 100+ news outlets**Play Level Up:** https://100levelup.com **Learn the Framework:** https://levelsofself.com **Contact:** +1 (818) 439-9770

