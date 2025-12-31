Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,326 in the last 365 days.

IFLA President and Secretary General Tour the Culture House in Riyadh

IFLA President and Secretary General during their visit to The Culture House in Riyadh, as part of the official program organized by the Saudi Libraries Commission

IFLA delegation engages with community activities at The Culture House in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Culture House in Riyadh received the President and Secretary General of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), as part of the official visit program organized by the Saudi Libraries Commission.

During the visit, the delegation toured the building, stopping at its reading areas, multi-purpose halls, and spaces dedicated to learning and community activities. The team was introduced to the cultural and knowledge programs hosted at The Culture House and its role in supporting initiatives that bring together readers, creators, and cultural practitioners from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The IFLA leadership also received a briefing on the Libraries Commission’s work to improve library services and encourage reading, with The Culture House presented as one of the key venues that connects the library sector to the wider cultural scene in Riyadh and serves different segments of the community.

The program concluded with a visit to several departments and event spaces, where ongoing activities and examples of recent programs were showcased. At the end of the tour, the IFLA President and Secretary General expressed their appreciation for what they had seen at The Culture House and affirmed their interest in continued cooperation on joint initiatives and professional exchange in the library and cultural fields.

MHD
MSO
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IFLA President and Secretary General Tour the Culture House in Riyadh

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.