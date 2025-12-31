IFLA President and Secretary General Tour the Culture House in Riyadh

IFLA President and Secretary General during their visit to The Culture House in Riyadh, as part of the official program organized by the Saudi Libraries Commission IFLA delegation engages with community activities at The Culture House in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Culture House in Riyadh received the President and Secretary General of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), as part of the official visit program organized by the Saudi Libraries Commission.During the visit, the delegation toured the building, stopping at its reading areas, multi-purpose halls, and spaces dedicated to learning and community activities. The team was introduced to the cultural and knowledge programs hosted at The Culture House and its role in supporting initiatives that bring together readers, creators, and cultural practitioners from inside and outside the Kingdom.The IFLA leadership also received a briefing on the Libraries Commission’s work to improve library services and encourage reading, with The Culture House presented as one of the key venues that connects the library sector to the wider cultural scene in Riyadh and serves different segments of the community.The program concluded with a visit to several departments and event spaces, where ongoing activities and examples of recent programs were showcased. At the end of the tour, the IFLA President and Secretary General expressed their appreciation for what they had seen at The Culture House and affirmed their interest in continued cooperation on joint initiatives and professional exchange in the library and cultural fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.