Governor Newsom announces appointments 12.30.2025

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Lilia Larin, of Chula Vista, has been reappointed to the Dental Board of California, where she has served since 2018. Dr. Larin has been Owner of South Coast Dental since 1992. She is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, San Diego County Dental Association, Hispanic Dental Association, and the American Association of Women Dentists, and a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists. Larin earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Larin is a Democrat.

Joni A. Forge, of Long Beach, has been reappointed to the Dental Board of California, where she has served since 2022. Forge has been a Dentist at the CDI Dental Group since 2018 and an Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University of Southern California Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry since 2022. She was Owner and a Dentist at Overhill Dental from 1995 to 2021. Forge was Owner and a Dentist at Joni Forge DDS from 1985 to 2004. She is a Member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, National Dental Association, a Fellow with American College of Dentists, and a Fellow with the Pierre Fauchard Academy. Forge earned a Doctor of Dentistry degree from the University of California, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences from University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Forge is a Democrat.

Steven Chan, of Fremont, has been reappointed to the Dental Board of California, where he has served since 2021. Chan has been an Associate Dentist at Jonathan Chang, D.M.D. since 2013. He was a Self-Employed Dentist at Steven Chan, D.D.S. from 1982 to 2013. Chan is a Member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, and Pierre Fauchard Academy. He earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Zoology from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chan is registered without party preference.

Rosalinda Olague, Rancho Cucamonga, has been reappointed to the Dental Board of California, where she has served since 2018. Olague has been a Registered Dental Assistant and Director of School Relations and Dental Assistant Programs at PDS Health since 2022, where she has held multiple positions since 2008, including Senior Manager, Manager and Senior Specialist for Dental Assistant Strategy and School Relations, Regional Back Office Manager, Lead Registered Dental Assistant, and Registered Dental Assistant. She is a member of the Advisory Board of PDS Health Foundation. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Management from the University of Redlands and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from La Sierra University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Olague is a Democrat.

Denise Pines, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, where she has served since 2021. Pines has been Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Women in the Room Productions since 2018, and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tea Botanics since 2017. She was President at The Smiley Group, Inc. from 1999 to 2017. Pines was Manager at AT&T from 1994 to 1998. She was a Public Relations Specialist at Neiman Marcus from 1990 to 1993. Pines was an Associate Manager at Louis Vuitton from 1988 to 1990. She is a Board Member at the Federation of State Medical Boards and a Member of the NAACP Image Awards Committee and Martin Luther King Community Foundation. Pines earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University, a Master of Arts degree in International Business and Trade Management from John F. Kennedy University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from California State University, San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pines is a Democrat.

Gilda Dominiguez, of Covina, has been reappointed to the Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensers Board, where she has served since 2021. Dominguez has been a Surveyor at CARF International since 2018, and a Corporate Director of Speech Pathology at Emanate Health since 2000, where she has also been Corporate Director of Palliative Care since 2018 and Corporate Director or Acute Rehabilitation Unit Accreditation since 2023, and has held several roles since 2000, including Corporate Director for Health Hospice and Home Care and the Transitional Care Unit. She is a member of the California Speech Language and Hearing Association. Dominguez earned a Master of Arts degree in Communication Disorders from California State University, Northridge and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech and Hearing Sciences from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dominguez is a Democrat.

Amy White, of Sloughhouse, has been reappointed to the Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensers Board, where she has served since 2021. White has been the Audiology Manager at UC Davis Health since October 2025. She was Service Chief for Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology at the Veterans Health Administration of Northern California Region from 2021 to 2025. White was Chief Executive Officer and Audiologist at Elk Grove Hearing Care from 2015 to 2022. She was Clinic Co-Coordinator and Instructor at California State University, Sacramento from 2020 to 2021. White was Clinic Director at the Hearing and Balance Center at University of the Pacific from 2010 to 2015. She was an Audiologist at Placer Speech and Hearing Services from 2009 to 2010. White was an Audiology Supervisor at Sacramento Ear Nose and Throat from 2008 to 2009. She earned a Doctor of Audiology degree at Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. White is registered without party preference.