Governor Newsom prepositions emergency resources in Southern California ahead of New Year’s Storm
In addition to Cal OES-led pre-positioning, state agencies including CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol, and Caltrans are standing ready with personnel and equipment statewide to support local response operations. Crews are preparing for potential roadway flooding, rockslides, downed trees, and power outages — particularly in coastal and foothill regions stretching from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles Counties, as well as across the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills, where soils remain saturated from earlier systems.
The pre-deployed resources to Los Angeles and Ventura counties include seven swift water rescue teams, three dozers, four hand crews, seven engines, two helicopters, one urban search and rescue company, and 23 support personnel so far.
Local fire agencies identify when conditions in communities may require additional resources and submit requests to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials. The California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System remains available for local officials to request additional resources during an incident if necessary.
Take extra precaution near burn scar areas
Heavy rain increases the risk of dangerous debris flows for Californians who live on or below hillsides, especially in areas recently impacted by wildfires. Here are some tips to stay safe for potential mudslides or debris flows:
- Follow local guidance if asked to evacuate or shelter in place.
- Never walk through moving water. Six inches can knock you down.
- Turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive into floods or debris. One foot of water can sweep vehicles away.
- If you live on a hill, avoid sleeping in ground-floor bedrooms facing slopes.
Stay prepared for emergencies
- Visit the administration’s Storm Season Safety resource, designed as a single location featuring tips and best practices in all conditions.
- Visit Ready California’s Storm Season Safety resource page for winter weather preparedness materials in over 15 languages.
- Sign up for local emergency alerts at Ready.ca.gov
- Prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies, water, medication, and important documents. Find a full checklist here.
- Never walk or drive through floodwaters—turn around, don’t drown. Even six inches of moving water can sweep a person off their feet, and as little as one foot can carry a vehicle away.
- Avoid parking under trees or power lines during high winds or heavy rain, as saturated soil can cause trees to uproot or fall unexpectedly.
- Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those with disabilities or access and functional needs, to ensure they are safe.
