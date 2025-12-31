Governor Newsom prepositions emergency resources in Southern California ahead of New Year’s Storm

In addition to Cal OES-led pre-positioning, state agencies including CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol, and Caltrans are standing ready with personnel and equipment statewide to support local response operations. Crews are preparing for potential roadway flooding, rockslides, downed trees, and power outages — particularly in coastal and foothill regions stretching from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles Counties, as well as across the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills, where soils remain saturated from earlier systems.

The pre-deployed resources to Los Angeles and Ventura counties include seven swift water rescue teams, three dozers, four hand crews, seven engines, two helicopters, one urban search and rescue company, and 23 support personnel so far.

Local fire agencies identify when conditions in communities may require additional resources and submit requests to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials. The California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System remains available for local officials to request additional resources during an incident if necessary.

Take extra precaution near burn scar areas

Heavy rain increases the risk of dangerous debris flows for Californians who live on or below hillsides, especially in areas recently impacted by wildfires. Here are some tips to stay safe for potential mudslides or debris flows:

Follow local guidance if asked to evacuate or shelter in place.

Never walk through moving water. Six inches can knock you down.

Turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive into floods or debris. One foot of water can sweep vehicles away.

If you live on a hill, avoid sleeping in ground-floor bedrooms facing slopes.

Stay prepared for emergencies