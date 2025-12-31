Dr. Marina Shraga, Award-Winning All On 4 Expert, Transforms Smiles with Permanent Teeth Solutions at Albany Implants

Albany Dental Implants Dr. Marina Shraga Dental Implants Albany, NY

Top-Rated Implant Specialist Has Placed Thousands of Permanent Teeth Using Advanced All On 4 Technology in Albany, NY

Our mission is to provide patients with a permanent, functional, and beautiful smile without the hassles of traditional dentures” — said Dr. Marina Shraga

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany Dental Associates, led by renowned implant specialist Dr. Marina Shraga, continues to set the standard for full-mouth dental implant solutions in the Albany area. With thousands of successful implant placements and restorations, Dr. Shraga has established herself as one of the region's most trusted dental implant experts, offering patients a revolutionary approach to replacing missing teeth permanently.

Redefining Smile Restoration Through Innovation and Excellence

For individuals frustrated with loose-fitting dentures or facing significant tooth loss, Dr. Marina Shraga offers a life-changing solution: permanent teeth through the All On 4 procedure. Located at 4 Normanskill Boulevard, Suite 401 in Delmar, NY, Albany Dental Associates represents the forefront of dental implant technology, featuring state-of-the-art 3-D CT scanning and advanced surgical capabilities.

"The All On 4 procedure has transformed countless lives, and being able to complete the entire process in one day – with patients walking out with fully functional teeth – is truly remarkable."

The All On 4 procedure marks a significant advancement in dental restoration. Unlike traditional approaches that may require multiple surgeries spread over months, this innovative solution allows patients to receive permanent teeth often in just one day. The procedure involves strategically placing four to six implants into the jaw, with specialized abutment posts that anchor new, custom-created teeth. For many patients, the transformation occurs on the same day as surgery.

Advanced Technology Meets Personalized Care

What sets Albany Dental Associates apart is the comprehensive nature of their service delivery. Unlike many dental practices that refer patients to multiple specialists, Dr. Shraga and her team handle every phase of the implant process in-house. This integrated approach ensures consistency, quality control, and personalized attention at every step.

"From the initial consultation through the final restoration, patients work exclusively with Dr. Shraga," the practice notes. "Her hands-on involvement throughout every phase of the procedure ensures the highest quality outcomes."

The advanced facility features:

• 3-D CT Scanner Technology: Providing precise imaging for optimal implant placement

• Surgical Capabilities: In-house surgical facilities for the complete All On 4 procedure

• Prosthetic Lab Services: On-site creation and customization of permanent teeth

• Comprehensive Follow-Up Care: All post-operative appointments include direct consultation with Dr. Shraga

All On 4: The Game-Changer for Full-Mouth Restoration

The All On 4 procedure has emerged as a revolutionary solution for patients with multiple missing teeth or those struggling with ill-fitting dentures. The process typically unfolds as follows:

On Procedure Day:

• Four to six dental implants are surgically placed into the jaw

• Abutment posts are secured to the implants

• Permanent teeth are attached using specialized prosthetic screws

• Patients leave the office with fully functional teeth

The entire procedure is completed under local anesthesia, with various sedation options available to ensure patient comfort. "Discomfort from the process is usually minor and temporary," according to the practice, allowing most patients to return to normal activities shortly after treatment.

Permanent vs. Provisional: Understanding Your Options

Albany Dental Associates offers two primary pathway options for full-mouth restoration:

- All On 4 Dental Implants ($16,995 per arch) – This option includes provisional new teeth and features affordable financing options with zero-down payment plans available for up to 48 months.

- Permanent Teeth with Zirconia ($26,995 per arch) – Featuring premium new teeth crafted from durable zirconia material, this comprehensive option is all-inclusive and includes affordable financing alternatives with zero-down, 90-month payment plans.

Both options have been designed with patient accessibility in mind. Free consultation appointments are available to help determine the best solution for individual needs.

Why Choose Dr. Marina Shraga for Dental Implants in Albany?

- Extensive Experience: With thousands of implants placed and restored throughout her career, Dr. Shraga brings proven expertise and a track record of successful outcomes.

Advanced Facility: The practice invests in cutting-edge technology, including 3-D CT scanning and modern surgical equipment, ensuring precise and effective treatment.

- Same-Day Results: Most patients complete their full-mouth restoration in a single day, eliminating the extended treatment timelines associated with traditional approaches.

- Comprehensive In-House Services: Rather than coordinating care across multiple providers, patients benefit from integrated services under one roof.

- Personalized Attention: Dr. Shraga personally oversees every phase of treatment, ensuring consistency and quality throughout the process.

Beyond All On 4: The Complete Solution

While the All On 4 procedure represents a cornerstone of the practice's offerings, Dr. Shraga and Albany Dental Associates provide a comprehensive range of dental implant solutions. Whether patients require single-tooth replacement, multiple implants, or full-mouth restoration, the team customizes treatment plans to address individual needs and goals.

For those considering dental implants, the practice emphasizes the importance of choosing an experienced specialist. Dental implant procedures require precise surgical placement and expertise in prosthetic restoration – areas where Dr. Shraga has developed exceptional competency through years of dedicated practice.

Patient Testimonial

"The transformation has been life-changing. I felt like I got my smile and my confidence back," shared a grateful patient describing their experience with the All On 4 procedure at Albany Dental Associates."

Frequently Asked Questions About Dental Implant Services

Q1: What is the recovery time after All On 4 dental implant surgery?

A: One of the primary advantages of the All On 4 procedure is the relatively quick recovery. Most patients experience minor and temporary discomfort following surgery. While some swelling or bruising may occur in the first few days, patients typically return to normal activities within a few days to a week. Since you receive your new teeth on the same day as surgery, you can immediately enjoy the benefits of a fully functional smile. Dr. Shraga provides detailed post-operative care instructions to ensure optimal healing, and all follow-up appointments are scheduled with her directly.

Q2: Are dental implants permanent, and how long do they last?

A: Dental implants are considered a permanent solution for missing teeth, with the potential to last a lifetime with proper care and maintenance. Unlike dentures, which require regular replacement and adjustment, dental implants integrate with the jaw bone, creating a stable and durable foundation. The implants themselves are typically made from biocompatible titanium that fuses with the bone in a process called osseointegration. The crown or prosthetic teeth may eventually need replacement due to normal wear, but the underlying implant structure can endure for decades. Maintaining excellent oral hygiene, attending regular dental check-ups, and avoiding destructive habits like smoking or chewing hard objects will help maximize the longevity of your dental implants.

Q3: How do All On 4 implants compare to traditional dentures?

A: All On 4 implants offer several significant advantages over traditional dentures. Unlike dentures, which rest on the gum tissue and can shift or become loose during eating or speaking, All On 4 implants are surgically anchored to the jawbone, providing superior stability and functionality. With traditional dentures, patients often experience dietary restrictions, difficulty speaking clearly, and ongoing maintenance requirements. All On 4 implants eliminate these concerns – patients can eat virtually any food, speak naturally, and enjoy improved comfort and confidence. Additionally, while dentures typically require replacement every 5-10 years, All On 4 implants can last for decades. The psychological and functional benefits of permanent teeth often prove transformative for patients who have struggled with denture-related challenges.

About Albany Dental Associates

Albany Dental Associates is a premier dental implant practice in Albany, New York, dedicated to providing exceptional full-mouth restoration solutions. Under the leadership of Dr. Marina Shraga, an award-winning implant specialist, the practice has helped thousands of patients reclaim their smiles through advanced All On 4 procedures and comprehensive dental implant services. The state-of-the-art facility features advanced technology and a commitment to personalized, patient-centered care.

Contact Information:

4 Normanskill Boulevard, Suite 401

Delmar, NY 12054

Phone: (518) 318-1400

Website: https://albany-implants.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.