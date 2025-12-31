Alpha Degree Announces North American Expansion and New HVAC Manufacturing Facility

Alpha Degree expands its UL-certified HVAC product line and announces plans for a new Richmond Hill facility to meet rising North American demand in 2026.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, CANADA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Degree, a leading HVAC products wholesaler in Ontario, has announced its strategic expansion into the broader North American market, reinforcing its position as a trusted supplier of UL-certified aluminum foil tape and preparing for the launch of new HVAC manufacturing capabilities in 2026.Known across Ontario for supplying high-quality, safety-certified HVAC materials, Alpha Degree is responding to accelerating demand across Canada and the United States driven by construction growth, infrastructure upgrades, and rising standards for building safety and energy efficiency. The company confirmed plans for a new manufacturing facility in Richmond Hill, which will support the production of insulated and non-insulated flexible duct pipes, scheduled to enter distribution in 2026.UL Certification Strengthens Market ConfidenceUL certification remains a critical benchmark in the HVAC and construction industries, particularly for materials used in commercial, residential, and industrial environments. Alpha Degree’s UL-certified aluminum foil tape is designed to meet strict safety, performance, and durability standards, making it suitable for high-demand applications where reliability is non-negotiable.Industry professionals increasingly prioritize certified materials as regulations tighten and project accountability increases. Alpha Degree’s emphasis on UL certification positions the company as a dependable partner for contractors, distributors, and builders seeking compliant HVAC solutions without compromising on performance.Construction and HVAC Demand Continues to AccelerateMarket indicators across North America point to sustained growth in construction and HVAC-related projects, driven by population growth, commercial development, retrofitting of older buildings, and energy-efficiency initiatives. Flexible duct systems and certified sealing materials such as aluminum foil tape are essential components of modern HVAC installations.Alpha Degree forecasts strong demand for flexible duct pipes and related HVAC products across Canada, with increasing interest expected from U.S. buyers as the company expands its distribution footprint. The upcoming Richmond Hill facility is intended to support this growth by increasing production capacity and improving supply chain reliability.New Manufacturing Facility Planned for 2026The planned Richmond Hill factory represents a significant investment in domestic manufacturing and logistics. Once operational, the facility will produce both insulated and non-insulated flexible duct pipes, allowing Alpha Degree to offer a more comprehensive HVAC product portfolio under one operational umbrella.By manufacturing locally, Alpha Degree aims to shorten lead times, maintain consistent quality standards, and ensure reliable availability for distributors and contractors across North America. The expansion also reflects a broader industry trend toward strengthening regional supply chains in response to fluctuating global logistics conditions.Strategic Partnership to Accelerate GrowthAs part of its North American expansion strategy, Alpha Degree has partnered with 6 DIMENSIONS Business Growth Agency, a Canadian marketing and business growth firm, to strengthen its sales and marketing operations across multiple regions.The partnership is focused on building scalable marketing systems, improving distributor engagement, and supporting demand generation across Canada and the United States. By aligning operational growth with structured sales and marketing frameworks, Alpha Degree aims to support long-term expansion while maintaining clarity and consistency in its market positioning.Industry observers note that collaborations between manufacturers and specialized growth agencies are becoming increasingly common as companies scale beyond regional markets and require more sophisticated go-to-market strategies.Opportunities for Distributors and Industry PartnersWith expanded production capabilities and growing product demand, Alpha Degree is actively encouraging hardware distributors, HVAC suppliers, and industry partners to explore collaboration opportunities. The company’s North American expansion opens new avenues for distributors seeking reliable, certified HVAC products backed by consistent supply and manufacturer support.Alpha Degree has indicated that early engagement with partners will be prioritized as it prepares for the 2026 launch of its flexible duct pipe product line.Pre-Orders Encouraged for 2026 DistributionIn anticipation of heightened demand, Alpha Degree is encouraging buyers to pre-order flexible duct pipes and UL-certified aluminum foil tape to secure timely distribution in 2026. Pre-ordering allows distributors and contractors to plan inventory with greater certainty while ensuring access to products as soon as manufacturing ramps up.The company expects pre-order demand to increase as construction planning cycles for 2026 projects accelerate across Canada and the U.S.Focus on Reliability, Safety, and Long-Term SupplyAlpha Degree’s expansion strategy is anchored in reliability and safety—two priorities that continue to shape purchasing decisions in the HVAC industry. By combining certified products, local manufacturing, and structured growth planning, the company aims to support contractors and distributors navigating an increasingly regulated and competitive market.About Alpha DegreeAlpha Degree is an Ontario-based HVAC products wholesaler specializing in UL-certified aluminum foil tape and HVAC system components. Serving contractors, distributors, and construction professionals, the company focuses on safety-certified materials, reliable supply, and scalable distribution across Canada, with expansion into the North American market underway.

