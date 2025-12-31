Elephant Robotics Celebrates Innovations and Global Achievements in Robotics for 2025

Elephant Robotics closed 2025 with major product launches, expanded global presence, and growing adoption of its robotic solutions across industries.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Robotics , a trailblazer in robotic innovation, proudly reflects on a year of remarkable achievements in 2025. Throughout the year, the company introduced a series of new products and solutions, including the 3-finger force-controlled dexterous gripper myGripper H100 , the myAGV Compound Robot Intelligent Logistics Kit, the mobile robot platform myAGV Pro, the compact 6-DOF harmonic-drive collaborative robot myCobot Pro 450, and the Portable Artificial Intelligence Educational Workstation. These launches underscore Elephant Robotics’ continued commitment to advancing embodied intelligence, robotics education, and industrial automation. In parallel, Elephant Robotics participated in more than 50 global events, significantly expanding the global reach and influence of its robotic technologies. By actively exploring global real-world applications and championing technology for good, the company has taken steady steps toward deeper innovation in the robotics sector. The company’s progress in 2025 reflects key milestones and growing adoption of its robotic solutions across diverse industrial and application scenarios.Robot Application Cases: From Creativity to Real-World AutomationIn 2025, Elephant Robotics showcased a wide range of outstanding application cases from customers worldwide, demonstrating the versatility and effectiveness of its robotic platforms. Its best-selling myCobot series, a lineup of 6-DOF collaborative robotic arms, enabled creative and practical applications such as clown dance projection, VLM-based drawing assessment, assisted 3D printing, and automated plant watering. The series has also been widely adopted as detection assistants and service robots in various scenarios. Beyond myCobot, other products delivered equally compelling use cases. The lightweight 6-axis collaborative robot myArm M750, paired with myController S570, supported remote-controlled parcel packing and coffee brewing. The universal wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1, combined with myController S570, enabled teleoperated fruit slicing. Dual-arm laundry folding with human-like coordination was achieved using the myArm series of embodied intelligence robots. Meanwhile, the mechArm 270 Pi demonstrated applications such as transformer transformation assistance and interactive hat passing and wearing. In the education sector, universities worldwide adopted Elephant Robotics’ innovative robotics education solutions to build AI robotics laboratories. Collectively, these cases highlight not only the company’s technical excellence but also strong global customer recognition, reinforcing Elephant Robotics’ role in expanding the possibilities of robotics across industries.Global Market Activities: Strengthening Presence WorldwideIn 2025, Elephant Robotics actively participated in more than 50 global market activities, presenting its latest products and solutions on the international stage and attracting widespread attention. Key events included CES 2025 in Nevada, 2025 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2025) in Atlanta, The Innovation For All (IFA) 2025 in Berlin, WorldSkills Singapore 2025 in Singapore, World Robot Conference (WRC) 2025 in Beijing, AI EXPO in Tokyo, The 2025 Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) in Seoul, The IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) in Hangzhou, Robot World 2025 in Seoul, and The International Robot Exhibition (IREX) in Tokyo. Through these tech exhibitions and robotic conferences, Elephant Robotics demonstrated its commitment to integrating AI, embodied intelligence, and robotics into real-world applications. The company gained valuable insights through in-depth exchanges with robot enthusiasts, experts, and educators worldwide, earning recognition in the international education and research community. Besides, it also strengthened connections with customers and partners worldwide and deepened the understanding of global market demands. This feedback reinforces Elephant Robotics' determination to advance robotics technology while highlighting the growing importance of technology in education and research settings.Public Welfare Engagement: Practicing Technology for GoodElephant Robotics continued to donated multiple batches of metaAnimal series of bionic companion robots to social welfare centers, nursing homes, and orphanages in 2025. These initiatives supported elderly individuals, single adults, people with cognitive disorders, children with autism, and individuals with disabilities—groups that often seek companionship and emotional support. Through concrete action, Elephant Robotics demonstrated how innovation and compassion can address social challenges, supporting elderly care and child welfare while enabling more people to experience the benefits of robotics in daily life.Media Coverage: International RecognitionIn 2025, Elephant Robotics received extensive global media coverage from leading outlets including Science Robotics, IEEE Spectrum, Make: Magazine, The Robot Report, KSNV News 3 Las Vegas, CCTV, Bloomberg, and Xinhua News. Coverage highlighted the innovation and impact of the company’s robots, including the 6-axis collaborative robot myCobot series, Mercury humanoid robot series, and bionic companion robots metaAnimal series. Notably, Mercury X1 was featured on the front page of IEEE Spectrum’s official Robots Guide, while Science Robotics published and featured on its cover an academic paper enabled by the myCobot—reflecting strong recognition from both academic and professional robotics communities.Academic Research Contributions: Empowering Global InnovationElephant Robotics empowers global innovation by providing reliable, open-source, scalable, and cost-effective robotic platforms. Rather than conducting scientific research itself, the company focuses on enabling researchers with practical tools to build, test, and share breakthroughs more efficiently. In 2025, approximately 100 academic papers utilized Elephant Robotics’ robots as core research tools, advancing progress across industry, agriculture, logistics, education, healthcare, commerce, and smart home services. These studies were conducted in collaboration with leading institutions worldwide, including Cornell University, the University of Tokyo, Seoul National University, the University of Michigan, New York University, the University of Waterloo, and Waseda University.In 2025, Elephant Robotics actively aligned its growth with evolving global demands through continuous market engagement and innovation. Looking forward, the company will remain deeply involved in global market activities, strengthening communication with customers worldwide to better understand emerging needs. Elephant Robotics will also independently operate and serve the Americas market, alongside the launch of its new official Americas website and online store. By optimizing products and services, the company aims to ensure that diverse customer groups receive better support and access to solutions that truly meet their needs. Stay connected with Elephant Robotics and discover how its innovations continue to transform education, academic and scientific research, healthcare, logistics, intelligent manufacturing, home services, and commercial applications worldwide.

