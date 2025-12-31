Healthie Closes Transformative 2025 with 80% Clinician Growth, AI Scribe Launch, and #1 Workplace Rankings

EHR platform approaches 10th anniversary, scales to 45,000 clinicians serving 17 million patients while earning national recognition for innovation and culture.

In 2025, we launched Scribe, scaled to 45k+ providers serving 17 million patients, and earned recognition as the #1 Best Place to Work in both NYC and LA.” — Erica Jain, CEO and cofounder of Healthie

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthie, the EHR and practice management platform powering modern healthcare delivery, today announced transformative 2025 results as the company approaches its 10th anniversary next month: 80% clinician growth, AI-powered clinical documentation launch, and #1 workplace rankings in both New York City and Los Angeles."2025 was the year Healthie evolved from a healthcare infrastructure provider to an AI-native platform leader," said Erica Jain, CEO and Co-Founder. "We launched AI Scribe to directly combat clinician burnout across all medical specialties, scaled to 45,000 providers serving 17 million patients, and earned recognition as the #1 Best Place to Work in both NYC and LA. Every milestone reinforced our mission: building technology that makes healthcare more human by giving clinicians their time back to focus on patient care."RECORD PLATFORM GROWTH AND AI INNOVATIONHealthie's year-over-year expansion demonstrates accelerating adoption of virtual-first, collaborative care models. The platform grew 80% to 45,000 clinicians and 70% to 17 million patients, while sustaining over 1 billion monthly API calls and expanding Healthie Harbor to 75+ partner integrations.On October 16, 2025, Healthie unveiled AI Scribe at FNCE 2025 in Nashville, the nation's largest nutrition conference drawing more than 10,000 registered dietitians. The flagship release represents the first product in Healthie's "Intelligence by Healthie" suite, marking the company's evolution into an AI-native EHR platform.Built directly into Healthie's HIPAA-compliant EHR and powered by Zoom for Healthcare integration, the tool automatically generates structured clinical documentation from telehealth sessions in 10-15 seconds. Rolled out to Healthie's entire user base across 25+ medical specialties, early data shows clinicians save 15-20 minutes per session—reclaiming hours weekly from administrative burden.A key differentiator is adaptability: the system uses each provider's custom charting notes and templates, making it effective across specialties from behavioral health and nutrition to physical therapy, women's health, and primary care."Scribe by Healthie is the first step in our commitment to using AI to make healthcare more human," said Cavan Klinsky, CTO and Co-Founder. "We're leveraging intelligence to abstract the clicks, reduce the mental load, and give time back to clinicians—time they can reinvest in their patients."The product addresses a critical industry pain point. Research shows that 75% of physicians spend at least one hour daily completing notes after hours, while outpatient clinicians spend nearly half of each patient encounter on documentation and coordination."Providers spend as much time writing about care as they deliver it," said Stefanie Mendez, MS RD, CDN, Director of Product Marketing. "Documentation fatigue contributes to burnout, lost revenue opportunities, and care quality challenges. Our AI-powered solution directly addresses this burden, helping clinicians reclaim time while improving accuracy and documentation quality."Three months earlier, Healthie released Dev Assist on June 3, 2025—an open-source AI-integrated developer assistant built on the Model Context Protocol standard, enabling health tech teams to build with Healthie's GraphQL API using natural language.WORKPLACE EXCELLENCE DRIVES DUAL #1 RANKINGSHealthie swept the 2025 workplace awards circuit. On January 7, Built In announced #1 rankings for Best Places to Work in both Los Angeles and New York City, plus placement on six additional national lists—the company's second consecutive year of Built In recognition. On June 17, Inc. Magazine named Healthie to its 2025 Best Workplaces list of 514 companies."When we prioritize the well-being, growth, and fulfillment of our team members, we create an environment where innovation, collaboration, and excellence can thrive," said Katie Potter, Director of Talent.The culture of excellence extends to leadership recognition. On September 5, Rock Health named CEO Erica Jain to the prestigious Top 50 in Digital Health – Builders for 2025, honoring leaders who develop and scale products shaping the future of care. Jain also earned placement on Slice of Healthcare's Top Digital Health Leaders 2025 list. The former BCG healthcare consultant and Clinton Health Access Initiative analyst has led Healthie to profitability for more than half of the company's nine-year existence.CTO Cavan Klinsky was previously named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Healthcare 2023. Klinsky co-founded Healthie in 2016 with Jain while at the University of Pennsylvania.PLATFORM INNOVATION AND ECOSYSTEM EXPANSIONHealthie's platform earned Best EHR & Patient Engagement Software Company (GHP Magazine) for the second consecutive year and placement on the New York Digital Health 100 for the third consecutive year.The engineering team shipped hundreds of improvements in 2025: native Claim.MD integration for streamlined eligibility and claims, automated patient responsibility billing, refreshed charting interfaces with smart phrase hotkeys, Healthie Workflows hub centralizing post-appointment tasks, and enhanced white-label customization with tertiary color support and custom letterheads.Strategic partnerships expanded Healthie Harbor to 75+ integrations spanning labs, billing, AI, and communication tools—creating a robust ecosystem for modern care delivery. Key additions included Claim.MD for real-time eligibility checks, Verbal AI for automatic clinical documentation, Zoom for Healthcare as a launch partner powering AI Scribe's transcription capabilities, and nine AI-powered integrations, including Brellium (delivering 90% charting time reduction) and Cass (AI wellness chat serving 30 million individuals).For a comprehensive view of all features released in 2025, see Healthie’s full list of released items here and explore upcoming capabilities on our public-facing roadmap.As Healthie approaches its 10th anniversary on January 20, 2026, the company enters 2026 with momentum across product innovation, market expansion, and industry influence. With a stated vision of "100 Use Cases of With a stated vision of "100 Use Cases of AI across the EHR," Healthie is positioned to lead the healthcare industry's shift toward intelligent, provider-centric technology that addresses the clinician burnout crisis while scaling modern care delivery models.The platform now processes millions of appointments monthly for enterprise customers, including Two Chairs, Hinge Health, Nourish, Found, and Daybreak Health, while maintaining HIPAA, HITRUST R2, SOC-2 Type 2, and ONC Certification compliance. The platform's growth reflects broader industry transformation toward virtual-first, collaborative care models. Healthie now supports thousands of healthcare organizations delivering care across behavioral health, nutrition, physical therapy, women's health, and primary care—specialties historically underserved by hospital-centric EHR systems designed for episodic, in-person encounters. For more information, visit www.gethealthie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.