In a Historic Announcement, FEMA Rapidly Awards $250 Million to Secure U.S. Skies Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

WASHINGTON – Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $250 million to the 11 states hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and to the National Capital Region through the new Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program. Recipients can use this money to strengthen their ability to detect, identify, track, or mitigate unmanned aircraft systems, also known as “drones.” This program aligns with the Trump-Vance Administration’s initiative to protect the public from hostile drones during mass gathering events, as outlined in the Executive Order on Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty.

In recent years, criminals, terrorists, and hostile foreign actors have intensified their use of this technology. With today’s C-UAS Grant Program award—along with the new authorities granted in the SAFER SKIES Act—state and local law enforcement agencies now have the tools they need to keep their communities safe. This is especially critical as officials across the country prepare for the United States to host the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to be the largest sporting event in world history.

“We knew we needed to act quickly to keep the World Cup safe from the rising threat of unmanned aircraft systems and that’s exactly what we did,” said FEMA Acting Administrator Karen S. Evans, “This is the fastest non-disaster grant program ever executed by FEMA with funds being awarded just 25 days after the application deadline. This efficiency is a testament to the Administration’s laser-focus on cutting red tape, getting resources into the hands of law enforcement, and protecting the American people.”

The C-UAS Grant Program was established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 and signed into law by President Trump in July 2025. Through this program, DHS is providing $500 million in federal funding over two years to enhance state and local capabilities to combat unmanned aircraft systems. Today’s announcement is for the first $250 million, awarded to the 11 states hosting FIFA World Cup 2026, as well as to the National Capital Region which is hosting America 250 national events. Next year, the remaining $250 million will be distributed to all U.S. states and territories with an expanded focus on building detection and response capacity nationwide. This design demonstrates that the Trump Administration is working to keep Americans secure as they attend historic events across the nation while also building stronger, longer-term protections against drone threats.

This announcement comes after a critical evaluation of all FEMA grant programs and recipients.

FEMA announced the Fiscal Year 2026 C-UAS Grant Program Notice of Funding Opportunity on October 28, 2025.

