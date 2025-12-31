SAVOU Medical Spa Expands Advanced Aesthetic Treatments in Surfside, FL

SAVOU Medical Spa Laser Hair Removal Surfside, FL Med Spa Surfside, FL

Surfside medical spa debuts Emsculpt Neo, micro needling, laser hair removal, and Vela Shape 3 for comprehensive cellulite reduction and skin rejuvenation.

Our focus is personalized, natural-looking results using proven medical-grade technology to help patients love their skin again.” — says owner of SAVOU Medical Spa

SURFSIDE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVOU Medical Spa Introduces Cutting-Edge Body and Skin Treatments in Surfside, FL

SAVOU Medical Spa, a luxury medical spa located in Surfside, FL, is pleased to announce an expanded menu of advanced aesthetic services, including Emsculpt Neo, micro needling, laser hair removal, and Vela Shape 3 treatments for cellulite reduction. These technologies are integrated into personalized treatment plans designed to help patients love their skin again and feel more confident in their bodies.

Located at "9538 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154", SAVOU Medical Spa serves residents of Surfside and surrounding communities seeking non-surgical solutions for body contouring, fat reduction, skin tightening, and long-term hair removal. Each treatment plan is tailored to individual goals, from smoothing cellulite and sculpting the abdomen to improving skin tone, texture, and radiance.

Emsculpt Neo in Surfside, FL

SAVOU Medical Spa offers Emsculpt Neo, a proven medical-grade technology for body sculpting that helps reduce fat while toning and strengthening muscles in key areas such as the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. Most patients begin to see visible changes after two to three sessions, making it an efficient option for people seeking a more contoured silhouette without surgery or downtime.

By combining high-intensity electromagnetic energy with radiofrequency technology, Emsculpt Neo can help address stubborn areas that are resistant to diet and exercise. Treatment sessions are customized according to each patient’s physique, comfort level, and aesthetic goals to ensure natural-looking, balanced results.

Micro Needling in Surfside, FL

SAVOU Medical Spa also features advanced microneedling technology, including Scarlet SRF Microneedling, to improve overall skin quality. This treatment helps address concerns such as fine lines, uneven texture, enlarged pores, and mild skin laxity while supporting collagen production for firmer, smoother skin over time.

Sessions are planned based on each patient’s skin condition and goals, with many people benefiting from a series of treatments spaced several weeks apart. Regular facials and maintenance services are available to complement micro needling, helping patients maintain and enhance their results for a refreshed and rejuvenated appearance.

Laser Hair Removal in Surfside, FL

Using the GentleMax Pro laser system, SAVOU Medical Spa provides targeted laser hair removal in Surfside, FL for long-term reduction of unwanted hair. Patients can choose focused areas or full-body packages, depending on their goals and lifestyle.

Laser hair removal works over a series of sessions, with most people achieving a significant reduction in hair growth that makes ongoing maintenance simple and convenient. Treatment plans are personalized according to skin type, hair color, and treatment area to support both safety and effectiveness.

Vela Shape 3 and Cellulite Reduction

For patients seeking cellulite reduction and smoother body contours, SAVOU Medical Spa offers Vela Shape 3 treatments in Surfside, FL. Vela Shape 3 combines infrared light, radiofrequency energy, and mechanical massage to target the appearance of cellulite and improve skin texture in areas such as the thighs, buttocks, and abdomen.

Many patients see improved smoothness and a more contoured look after a series of sessions, and results can be combined with other body treatments such as Emsculpt Neo for a more comprehensive transformation. The practice focuses on maintaining natural-looking outcomes so patients feel confident both in and out of clothing.

Personalized Treatment Experience

The team at SAVOU Medical Spa takes time to understand what each patient wants to achieve before recommending any treatment. Some patients come in to reduce fat or smooth fine lines, while others want an overall boost in confidence and comfort in their own skin.

Treatment plans may include a single service or a combination of Emsculpt Neo, micro needling, laser hair removal, facials, and cellulite reduction therapies, depending on each person’s needs. The goal is enhancement that looks natural, not overdone, with every session tailored to support long-term, sustainable results.



About SAVOU Medical Spa

SAVOU Medical Spa is a luxury medical spa in Surfside, FL, offering expert-approved skincare and advanced aesthetic treatments in a comfortable, personalized setting. The practice provides services including Emsculpt Neo body sculpting, Scarlet SRF microneedling, GentleMax Pro laser hair removal, cellulite reduction, and regular facials to complement more intensive procedures.

Patients are encouraged to schedule a free consultation to discuss their concerns, ask questions, and create a customized treatment plan that fits their lifestyle and goals. SAVOU Medical Spa also offers membership options and invites patients to follow its social media channels for treatment updates, real patient results, and behind-the-scenes content.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many Emsculpt Neo sessions will I need?

Most people begin to notice visible changes in muscle tone and body contour after two to three Emsculpt Neo sessions, depending on their starting point and goals. Your provider will recommend a personalized treatment plan based on the areas being treated and the degree of fat reduction and muscle definition you want to achieve.

2. What does micro needling treat, and how often should I do it?

Micro needling, including Scarlet SRF Microneedling at SAVOU Medical Spa, can help improve fine lines, uneven skin texture, enlarged pores, and mild skin laxity by stimulating collagen production. Many patients benefit from a series of sessions spaced about a month apart, followed by periodic maintenance and complementary facials to preserve results.

3. Is laser hair removal permanent, and how many sessions are needed?

Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro system offers long-term hair reduction by targeting the hair follicle, significantly decreasing future growth in the treated area. Most patients require multiple sessions, scheduled several weeks apart, to treat hairs in different growth cycles and achieve a noticeable, lasting reduction in unwanted hair.

4. How does Vela Shape 3 help with cellulite reduction?

Vela Shape 3 combines infrared light, radiofrequency energy, suction, and mechanical massage to target cellulite and improve the appearance of dimpled skin. A series of treatments can help smooth the skin’s surface and refine body contours, especially when paired with a healthy lifestyle and other body sculpting services.

5. Can I combine Emsculpt Neo, micro needling, laser hair removal, and Vela Shape 3?

Yes, many patients at SAVOU Medical Spa choose to combine body sculpting, cellulite reduction, skin rejuvenation, and laser hair removal to address multiple concerns at once. Your provider will evaluate your goals and create a customized plan that sequences treatments safely and effectively to maximize results while minimizing downtime.

***

## Contact Information

SAVOU Medical Spa

9538 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154

Phone: (786) 301-0886

Website: https://savoumedspa.com/

Email: info@savoumedspa.com

