Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Four-Year Contract With Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new four-year contract has been ratified by the membership of Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718, the union representing nearly the entirety of the Boston Fire Department or approximately 1,500 members. This contract bolsters quality of life for firefighters and strengthens operations to ensure the best public safety for the residents of Boston. The ratification vote took place on December 22, 2025. This is the second contract reached between the City of Boston and Local 718 under the leadership of Mayor Wu.

“Our Boston firefighters and their families serve with dedication and sacrifice every hour of every day on behalf of the residents of Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m glad to once again partner with President Dillon and Boston Firefighters Local 718 to reach an agreement that will improve quality of life for our firefighters and strengthen operations within the department.”

“This contract not only strengthens the operational structure of the fire department, it also fairly compensates our firefighters who come to work every day and serve the residents of our city with professionalism and respect. Thank you Mayor Wu for your steadfast support of the Boston Fire Department,” said Fire Commissioner Paul F. Burke.

“Boston Firefighters provide an invaluable service to our city, and I want to thank Mayor Wu for not only recognizing that service, but for her sincere efforts to compensate and care for our Firefighters and their families,” said Sam Dillon, President, Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718.

The new agreement covers the period from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2028, at a total cost of approximately $90 million over four years. Under the contract, every firefighter will receive a 2.5% wage increase for the first year and a 2% wage increase over the following three years.

Salary and benefit adjustments to improve quality of life for firefighters.

Among the benefits, to ensure the longevity of firefighters serving the Boston Fire Department, the City of Boston has adjusted the base salaries at five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service. This will ensure that as firefighters commit more time to the City of Boston, their pay will adequately compensate for their years of service. Also, recognizing the severity and complexity of this position, the contract enhances line of duty death benefits for active firefighters who tragically suffer loss of life in the line of duty. These adjustments will ensure firefighters and the civilians a part of Boston Fire have improved quality of life as they work these challenging jobs.

Reforming operations to bolster public safety infrastructure in the city of Boston.

To better administer paid details, this contract recognizes that Boston Fire will implement a new electronic detail application to streamline the process to fill and pay details. Additionally, to increase the number of individuals available to work details, the contract allows retired Boston Fire firefighters under the age of 75 to work paid fire details. Over the course of the contract, the paid detail rate will increase.

The contract also confirms the Marine Unit as a specialized operation, requiring specific training for those serving in this capacity. The contract ensures that those assigned to this unit meet certain qualifications to be a part of the Marine Unit within the Special Operations Command.

This is the 64th contract Mayor Wu has settled with unions representing employees at the City of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Boston Public Schools in her first term as Mayor.

The Boston City Council will vote on the approval of the contract in the new year.