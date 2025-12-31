AeroFlow Technologies, a portfolio company of Tinicum, Acquires G&L Tube and Evans Alloys

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AeroFlow Technologies (“AeroFlow”), a global manufacturer of welded and seamless tubing and tube assemblies for the aerospace and defense market, today announced the acquisition of G&L Tube and Evans Alloys from O’Neal Industries.G&L Tube is a premier manufacturer of small-diameter, thin-wall stainless steel, nickel alloy, titanium, and Moneltubing. With over 40 years of experience, it utilizes proprietary metal forming and seam welding technology to produce products for blue-chip OEM and Tier 1 customers.Evans Alloys is a specialized manufacturer of precision-welded large-diameter tubes, tube assemblies, cones, and panels for demanding space and industrial applications. With over 50 years of experience, Evans Alloys is committed to delivering quality and innovative solutions for its customers.The transaction strengthens AeroFlow’s advanced materials and precision fabrication portfolio by integrating G&L Tube’s long-standing expertise in welded tubing and Evans Alloys’ specialized metal processing capabilities. Collectively, these additions expand AeroFlow’s technical depth and production capacity, enhancing its ability to deliver high-performance solutions and support growing demand from aerospace, defense, space and industrial customers worldwide.“This acquisition represents an important step in AeroFlow’s growth strategy,” said Gabriel Yuen, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AeroFlow. “G&L Tube and Evans Alloys bring exceptional teams, trusted customer relationships, and highly specialized manufacturing capabilities. Together, we will be able to offer a broader suite of product solutions and deliver even greater value to our global customers.”Under AeroFlow, both businesses will continue to operate from their current locations while gaining access to AeroFlow’s engineering, quality and operational resources. Customers can expect a seamless transition with uninterrupted service, expanded product innovation, and a continued commitment to safety, quality and performance.“We are excited about this new chapter in our company’s history,” said Eric Roetcisoender, President of G&L Tube and Evans Alloys. “Having worked with Tinicum and many of the AeroFlow team members in the past, I can say with full confidence our future is bright, and we are ready to grow with this world-class organization.”“We are proud to welcome the G&L Tube and Evans Alloys teams into the AeroFlow family,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Financial Officer of AeroFlow. “Their capabilities and culture align closely with ours, and we look forward to investing in these businesses as part of our long-term growth plan.”The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AeroFlow Technologies continues to seek additional opportunities to acquire manufacturers of aerospace fluid conveyance components. Perella Weinberg Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to O'Neal Industries, and Maynard Nexsen served as legal counsel to O'Neal Industries. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to AeroFlow and Tinicum.About AeroFlow TechnologiesAeroFlow Technologies (“AeroFlow”) is a global aerospace manufacturing company specializing in welded and seamless ducts and tubes – and related assemblies – for aerospace and defense applications. AeroFlow’s tubing products ensure the safe and efficient delivery of air, fuel and liquid throughout the engine and aircraft. With six business units across the United States and Europe, AeroFlow serves commercial aerospace, defense, and industrial customers with a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer partnership. For more information, visit www.aeroflowtechnologies.com About TinicumTinicum, founded in 1974 as a family investment office, is a private partnership that manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, and industrial technology companies. It seeks to be a trusted partner of business owners and executives who share its belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfill the potential of a great business. For more information, visit www.tinicum.com About O’Neal IndustriesO’Neal Industries (ONI) is the nation's largest family-owned network of metals service centers and component manufacturing businesses. Composed of nine leading brands and generating an estimated sales of $3.4 billion in 2024, ONI is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and has more than 80 specialized facilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.onealind.com Media Contact

