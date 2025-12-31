Lurex Bio Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Board brings together internationally recognized leaders in immunology, oncology, and translational science to guide next-gen immune-engineering platforms.

Our goal in assembling this board was to bring together scientists who not only understand immune complexity, but who have repeatedly translated that understanding into real therapeutic progress” — Dr. Fred McCall-Perez

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lurex Bio Inc., a biotechnology company advancing next-generation immune-engineering platforms, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory be Board (SAB), composed of internationally recognized leaders in immunology, oncology, translational science, and therapeutic development.The formation of the Scientific Advisory Board was spearheaded by Dr. Fred McCall-Perez, Chief Executive Officer of Lurex Bio, who led the identification, vetting, and recruitment of board members to ensure depth across immunology, translational science, and therapeutic development. In his role as CEO, Dr. McCall-Perez will provide strategic oversight and ensure alignment between the company’s scientific vision and its execution roadmap.“Our goal in assembling this board was to bring together scientists who not only understand immune complexity, but who have repeatedly translated that understanding into real therapeutic progress,” said Dr. Fred McCall-Perez, CEO of Lurex Bio. “This group provides the depth, rigor, and perspective needed to guide Lurex Bio through its next phase of scientific and translational development.”Lurex Bio’s proprietary platforms — including NeoTag™, Atraxis™, Atraxis-X™, and DeltaGate Logic™ — are designed to address immune evasion by enabling precise, non-genetic immune engagement and signal control.Scientific Leadership and Advisory ExpertiseThe Scientific Advisory Board is chaired by Dr. Dusan Kostić, Senior Vice President of Clinical & Medical Affairs at BioXcel Therapeutics.Additional board members include: • Dr. Vikrant Borse • Dr. Joshua Ghofrani • Dr. Andrej Jedinak • Dr. Maëlig Morvan • Dr. Nicholas M. Valiante • Dr. Abdull J. Massri.About Lurex Bio Inc. Lurex Bio is a biotechnology innovator focused on re-engineering immune recognition through precision-designed, non-genetic therapeutic platforms.Contact:Email: Press@lurexbio.comTel. 855-LUREXBIO501 East Las Olas Blvd Ste 300Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

