Hillstone Law Helps Secure $4.725 Million Settlement in Los Angeles Motorcycle Accident Case

Hillstone Law Attorneys

Los Angeles motorcycle accident case resolves weeks before trial after extensive discovery and expert depositions.

This settlement reflects the firm’s commitment to standing up for injured motorcyclists when liability is disputed and the stakes are high.” — Yvette Essakhar, ESQ

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hillstone Law , PC announced a $4,725,000 settlement on behalf of a motorcyclist who suffered catastrophic injuries in a serious collision on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles County.The case arose from a December 2021 crash in which the plaintiff was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Sunset Boulevard while lane sharing. At the same time, a vehicle entered Sunset Boulevard from a side street, attempting to cross multiple lanes of traffic. Neither party saw the other until moments before impact, resulting in a violent collision.The lawsuit was initially filed against the individual driver. During discovery, evidence revealed the driver was returning home from a work holiday party at the time of the crash. As a result, the defendant’s employer was added to the case under a theory of vicarious liability. The defendants disputed responsibility, arguing comparative fault and denying that the driver was acting within the course and scope of employment.As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained devastating injuries to his right leg, including a popliteal artery injury, Schatzker VI tibial plateau fracture, segmental fibula fracture, and a Grade III-C open tibia and fibula fracture accompanied by compartment syndrome. Emergency treatment included vascular surgery to repair the popliteal injury, fasciotomies to all four compartments of the leg, and external fixation. The plaintiff later underwent multiple debridement procedures, internal fixation surgery, and reconstructive operations including a skin graft and an anterolateral thigh flap. He remained hospitalized for approximately one month and required coordinated care from ICU physicians, orthopedic surgeons, vascular surgeons, and plastic surgeons.After extensive discovery and expert depositions, the case resolved just weeks before trial. The settlement totaled $4,725,000 and was reached against both defendants.Hillstone Law attorney Yvette Essakhar played a key role in representing the injured motorcyclist and advocating for full and fair compensation given the severity of the injuries and the long-term impact on the client’s life.“This outcome reflects the importance of thorough investigation and persistence, especially when liability is contested,” said Essakhar. “Our goal is always to hold responsible parties accountable and secure the best possible result for our clients.”Hillstone Law, PC is a California-based personal injury law firm representing victims of serious accidents, including motorcycle, auto, and catastrophic injury cases throughout the state.=======================================================Verdicts & SettlementsRESULT DATE: Sep. 23, 2025John Doe v. Roe Corporation and Roe Defendant ()Los Angeles County Superior Court25-JV_145958TOPIC: Personal InjurySUB TOPIC: Auto v. MotorcycleFURTHER DESCRIPTION: NegligenceSettlement: $4,725,000JUDGE:Lisa R. JaskolATTORNEYS:Plaintiff:Erika Contreras (Panish, Shea & Ravipudi LLP)Brigitta S. Cymerint (Panish, Shea & Ravipudi LLP)Yvette Essakhar (Hillstone Law PC)Defendant:Hassan Elrakabawy (Yukevich Cavanaugh)Lillian Claire Harwell (Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith)

We Are Hillstone Law, Hillstone Law Accident & Injury attorneys

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.