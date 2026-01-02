Toborlife AI Joins Unitree Robotics at Their CES Booth as an Official Partner

Toborlife AI will join the 2026 CES in Las Vegas at the Unitree Robotics Booth, North Hall Booth 9263.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toborlife AI, a Unitree robotic application developer and an authorized distributor of Unitree robots, announced that it will be joining the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a Unitree Official Partner. From January 5 to January 9, 2026, Toborlife AI staff will help host live demonstrations at Unitree’s booth.

CES is the most influential technology trade show in the world. For five days, the event gathers global technology leaders, startups, and media to unveil the breakthrough defining the future of the consumer electronics industry. As an official partner, Toborlife AI is proud to be part of this powerful event by introducing Unitree robotics to the North American market.

“At Toborlife AI, we are all about Unitree Robots; it's all we do. So to be able to be here at CES with Unitree and speaking with so many interested attendees, it's very exciting for our team!” said David Schulhof, the Founder and CEO of Toborlife AI.

Attendees at the Unitree Robotics Booth will experience live demonstrations of the advanced Unitree robots lineup:

- G1 Humanoid: A high-performance, premier humanoid designed for research, education, and enterprise.

- Go2 Robot dog: A quadruped robot equipped with 4D LiDAR and AI-driven navigation, serving as a companion and security patroller.

- A2 Stellar Explorer: An industrial-grade quadruped built for heavy-duty tasks. It features 2 industrial LiDAR and a dual battery system.

- R1: An ultra-lightweight and fully customizable humanoid robot with agile mobility designed for diverse gymnastic movements.

- H2 “Destiny Awakening”: A 6ft tall humanoid robot with a bionic face and 31 degrees of freedom, designed to redefine industrial aesthetics.

Event Details

- Event: CES 2026

- Dates: January 5–9, 2026

- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

- Booth: North Hall 9263

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As an authorized developer and distributor of Unitree Robotics and creators of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

