AVACEN Medical, Welcomes Integrative Wellbeing Institute

We are excited that IWI has agreed to review the AVACEN product base and organize it for digestion of the scientific community!” — Thomas Muehlbauer

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVACEN , Inc., a leader in non-invasive and access-adjacent medical device innovation, today welcomed Integrative Wellbeing Institute (IWI) as a new resource for the scientific community to use in evaluating AVACEN products.Integrative Wellbeing Institute is a trusted educational resource for AVACEN Medical—providing science-backed insights, clinical studies, and real-world case examples that support the power of enhanced microcirculation. As a respected resource for practitioners and health professionals, the Institute offers deep research, expert analysis, and evidence-based content that expands understanding of AVACEN’s technology and its clinical applications. Their website offers a library of studies, articles, and educational posts that bring the AVACEN science to life.Currently growing IWI, AVACEN content, consists of 9 studies and one case study. Focus includes topics such as: Type II Diabetes, Fibromyalgia, Autism, Microcirculation and Cerebral Blood Flow.According to Dr. Francisco Cidral, “AVACEN Medical’s products provide the innovation required by the Integrative Wellbeing Institute. We integrate the latest scientific research with cutting-edge treatment methods that foster breakthroughs in wellbeing. Our integrative health and wellbeing challenges conventional thinking and inspires creative solutions for health and wellness, ensuring our community stays ahead in a rapidly evolving fields.”“We are excited that IWI has agreed to review the AVACEN product base and organize it for digestion of the scientific community,” said Thomas Muehlbauer , CEO of AVACEN. “It has always been difficult to communicate the vast success in almost 40 fields of use discovered in over 17 years of business.”About Integrative Wellbeing Institute (IWI)IBI is managed by Dr. Francisco Cidral, a distinguished figure in naturopathy and neuroscience, with a career spanning over 15 years as a professor and researcher in integrative practices. With a Bachelor’s degree in Naturopathy, a specialization in Chinese Medicine, and advanced degrees including a Master’s and PhD in Neuroscience, followed by a Post-Doctorate in Health Sciences. Dr. Cidral is a co-founder and associate professor at the Laboratory of Experimental Neuroscience in Brazil.About AVACEN, Inc.AVACEN (Advanced VAscular Circulation ENhancement) develops and markets innovative, non-invasive medical devices designed to enhance microcirculation and support procedural precision. Based in Carlsbad, California, AVACEN is committed to improving patient outcomes through scientifically supported, patent-protected technologies. For more information contact: Danielle Forsgren, President DJForsgren@avacen.com, 888-4 AVACEN.

