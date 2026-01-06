2026 America’s Most Trusted® Rankings for Chainsaws, Hedge Trimmers, and Leaf Blowers Led by STIHL

Stihl earned five-star trust ratings and the highest Net Trust Quotient Scores across all three product categories.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of three national America’s Most Trustedconsumer studies examining brand trust across the outdoor power equipment market. In each study, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and leaf blowers — Stihl was ranked the most trusted brand among shoppers actively considering these products for their homes.Stihl’s leadership across multiple outdoor equipment segments highlights a consistent pattern of consumer perception around reliability, performance, and safety, qualities that are central to trust in equipment used for yard care, tree maintenance, and landscape upkeep. All three studies report results use the America’s Most TrustedNet Trust Quotient Score and Star Rating framework, which provides a standardized, shopper-validated measure of brand trust across categories.America’s Most TrustedChainsaw BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedChainsaw Study identified STIHL as the most trusted chainsaw brand among consumers evaluating chainsaw options over the past year. Stihl achieved a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.2 and a five-star trust rating, the highest performance among the most widely recognized chainsaw brands included in the study.The 2026 results are based on 4,192 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for a chainsaw within the past 12 months. The study included seven leading brands: STIHL, Husqvarna, Craftsman, Echo, Remington, Troy-Bilt, and Poulan Pro.This is the third year of the study, and the third year STIHL has been ranked America’s Most TrustedChainsaw Brand, reinforcing its long-term position of strength in consumer trust in the chainsaw market.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-chainsaw-brands America’s Most TrustedHedge Trimmer BrandThe Lifestory Research 2026 America’s Most TrustedHedge Trimmer Study also ranked STIHL as the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for hedge trimmers. Stihl earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.7 and a five-star trust rating, finishing first among nine of the most recognized hedge trimmer brands.The 2026 rankings are based on 4,960 consumer opinions gathered from verified shoppers who reported evaluating hedge trimmers within the past year. Brands included in the study were Stihl, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Craftsman, Black+Decker, Toro, Ryobi, Skil, and Kobalt.Stihl’s top ranking in the hedge trimmer category reflects strong perceptions of cutting performance, durability, and handling, attributes that play a key role in trust formation for precision landscaping tools.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-hedge-trimmer-brands America’s Most TrustedLeaf Blower BrandIn the 2026 America’s Most TrustedLeaf Blower Study, STIHL was again identified as the most trusted brand among consumers evaluating leaf blowers for their homes. Stihl received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.6 and a five-star trust rating, leading the seven major brands included in the study.The 2026 findings are based on 4,106 consumer opinions from individuals nationwide who reported shopping for a leaf blower within the past 12 months. The study evaluated STIHL, Husqvarna, Craftsman, Ryobi, Troy-Bilt, Toro, and Black+Decker.This is the third consecutive year Stihl has been ranked America’s Most TrustedLeaf Blower Brand, underscoring the brand’s sustained trust performance across multiple outdoor power product segments.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-leaf-blower-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.