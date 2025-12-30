Ring in the New Year safely: law enforcement focusing on impaired driving over New Year's holiday

CASPER, Wyo. – Law Enforcement officers with the Natrona County Driving Under the Influence Task Force will be actively patrolling for impaired drivers between Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 4 as part of a coordinated effort to keep our roadways safe during the New Year’s holiday.

Each year, over 10,000 people are killed nationally by drunk drivers: that’s one person every 42 minutes. Wyoming consistently ranks high among states for drunk driving crashes, often in the top five worst states for drunk driving and in number alcohol-related crashes (both per number of licensed drivers).

With your help, we can put a stop to drunk driving over the New Year’s holiday and every day. Ring in the New Year safely by remembering these tips and alternatives to drinking and driving:

It is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, cab or rideshare to get home safely.

Use Natrona County Safe Ride program. Call (307) 266-7233.

Do you have a friend or family member who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get them home safely

And whether it’s this holiday, or any day, if you see a drunk driver, contact law enforcement by dialing 9-1-1.

Wyoming Crash information and statistics available here: Report on Traffic Crashes