Attorney General Ford Announces Settlement with Hyundai and Kia for Sales of Vehicles Lacking Industry-Standard Anti-Theft Technology

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nevada has reached a settlement with automobile manufacturers Hyundai and Kia for their sale of millions of vehicles nationwide that lacked industry-standard, anti-theft technology. The multistate settlement includes 35 other attorneys general. The failure of Hyundai and Kia to implement this technology resulted in an epidemic of car thefts and joy riding across the country that continues to threaten public safety. Under the settlement, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to:

Equip all future vehicles sold in the United States with industry-standard, engine immobilizer anti-theft technology;

Offer free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to owners or lessees of eligible vehicles, including vehicles that previously were only eligible for the companies’ software updates;

Provide up to $4.5 million in restitution to eligible consumers whose cars are damaged by thieves; and

Pay $4.5 million to the states to defray the costs of the investigation

“Hyundai and Kia did not meet their responsibilities to the public and created a public safety issue by neglecting to use industry-standard technology on their vehicles,” said Attorney General Ford. “I strongly urge any impacted Nevadans to make use of this settlement agreement to install these safety measures and, if eligible, to seek monetary restitution."

Hyundai and Kia chose not include anti-theft “engine-immobilizer” technology in millions of their vehicles sold throughout the United States, including in Nevada. An engine immobilizer prevents thieves from starting a vehicle’s engine without the vehicle’s “smart” key, which stores the vehicle’s electronic security code. According to one report, in 2015, only 26% of the vehicles Kia and Hyundai sold in the United States were equipped with engine immobilizers, compared to 96% of the vehicles sold by other manufacturers. Hyundai and Kia, thus, lagged behind industry standards.

Car thieves devised a quick and simple way to access these vehicles’ ignition cylinder and start these cars without a key. This method quickly went viral, leading to a drastic increase in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts throughout the nation. Not only did the number of thefts explode, but many of the vehicles were used in connection with other crimes and were involved in many traffic collisions, some fatal.

Attorney General Ford and the other attorneys general pressed Hyundai and Kia to do more to protect consumers and their communities. As a result, Attorney General Ford has ensured that consumers with eligible vehicles can have zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors, which prevents thieves from accessing the ignition assembly, installed on their vehicle free of charge.

Eligible consumers will be notified by the companies that they will have one year from the date of the notice to make an appointment to have the zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector installed at their local Hyundai or Kia authorized dealerships. Attorney General Ford urges consumers to schedule the installation of the zinc-reinforce ignition cylinder protector as soon as possible.

In addition, consumers who previously installed the software update on their vehicles (or were scheduled to do so) but nonetheless experienced a theft or attempted theft of their vehicle on or after April 29, 2025, are eligible to file a claim for restitution for certain theft and attempted-theft related expenses. For more information about eligibility and how to submit a claim for compensation, please visit the following:

For Hyundai — Visit www.HKMultistateimmobilizersettlement.com

For Kia — Visit https://customercare.kiausa.com/SWLD or call (800) 333-4Kia(4542)

The attorneys general of Connecticut, Minnesota, and New Hampshire led the multistate settlement, and were assisted by Attorney General Ford as well as the attorneys general of California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington. The final settlement was also joined by Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

