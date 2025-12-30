Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford Joins Multi-State PSA Campaign to Combat Gift Card Fraud

Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford today announced his participation in a nationwide public service announcement (PSA) campaign aimed at protecting consumers from the growing threat of gift card scams, sponsored by the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance.



As millions of Americans prepare to use gift cards during the holiday season, scammers increasingly target consumers with schemes that pressure victims into purchasing gift cards or sharing card numbers. The multi-state PSA campaign, running from Dec. 26, 2025 through Jan. 31, 2026, delivers a unified message from attorneys general across the country: gift cards are safe when used responsibly, but consumers must remain vigilant against fraud.



“Gift card scams exploit trust and urgency, and too many Nevadans are paying the price,” said Attorney General Ford. “This public service announcement was created to help consumers recognize the warning signs, protect their money, and report fraud before more harm is done. If someone asks you to pay with gift cards, it is a scam, and we want to hear about it.”

Attorney General Ford’s PSA is available for public viewing on YouTube. The video reinforces the message that legitimate businesses and government agencies will never request payment via gift cards.

The PSA also highlights common fraud tactics, offers practical consumer safety tips, and encourages the public to immediately report incidents of gift card fraud to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office or appropriate authorities. Requests involving secrecy, urgency, or demands to share gift card numbers are clear warning signs of a scam.

Consumers who believe they may have been targeted by a gift card scam are urged to contact the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. Reporting these scams helps law enforcement identify trends, educate the public, and hold fraudsters accountable. For more information about gift card fraud prevention and the PSA campaign, visit protectmygiftcard.com.

Attorney General Ford joins attorneys general from Arkansas, Kentucky, Delaware, Michigan, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Oregon, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, and Washington in this coordinated effort to raise consumer awareness and prevent financial harm during a peak gift card usage period.

