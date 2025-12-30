Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Brothers Behavioral Health and Its Owner

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Las Vegas-based Brothers Behavioral Health LLC and its owner, Isai Anaya-Estrada, were sentenced for fraudulently billing Nevada Medicaid for healthcare services that were not provided to recipients. The fraud occurred between January 2021 and January 2023.

District Court Judge Maria Gall sentenced Brothers Behavioral and Anaya-Estrada, who were convicted of Submitting False Claims: Medicaid Fraud, a category “D” felony and Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records, a gross misdemeanor, respectively. Anaya-Estrada was sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended, and placed on probation for one year. As part of the convictions, restitution was ordered for nearly $48,000 to be repaid to Medicaid for the fraudulently obtained funds. Individuals or businesses convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.

“My office will continue to take action against those who abuse the privilege of receiving taxpayer funds that are supposed to help provide much needed healthcare services to Medicaid recipients.” said AG Ford. “My office will always endeavor to bring to justice all healthcare companies and their owners who engage in such fraudulent billing practices.”

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received a referral for overbilling for services by Brothers Behavioral. The investigation revealed that Anaya-Estrada, as the owner and operator of the company, submitted claims to Medicaid for services that were never provided. The investigation also showed Anaya-Estrada knew the services were not provided as billed to Medicaid. Interviews with Medicaid recipients confirmed that the specific services allegedly provided by Brothers Behavioral’ s providers were not in fact provided to the Medicaid recipients.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Steve Sidhu. The criminal information is attached.

Suspected Medicaid fraud should be reported to the Office of the Nevada Attorney General using our official complaint form.

Brother Behavioral Health LLC Criminal Information

Isai Anaya-Estrada Criminal Information

