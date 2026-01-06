Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named America’s Most Trusted® Real Estate Brokerage for 2026

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices received a five-star trust rating and the highest Net Trust Quotient Score among 20 leading brokerage brands.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of the 2026 America’s Most TrustedReal Estate Brokerage Study, which identified Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as the most trusted residential real estate brokerage brand among consumers across the United States. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 105.3 and a five-star trust rating, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices earned the highest overall trust ranking among the leading real estate brokerage brands evaluated in this year’s study.The annual America’s Most TrustedReal Estate Brokerage Study is conducted independently by Lifestory Research and is based entirely on the experiences and perspectives of real consumers who are actively engaged in shopping for brokerage services. The 2026 rankings draw on 29,996 consumer opinions from individuals who reported searching for or evaluating brokerage firms within the past 12 months, providing a comprehensive view of how trust is formed across the national brokerage marketplace.This year’s study evaluated 20 of the most widely recognized and frequently considered brokerage brands, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Sotheby’s International Realty, United Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, Howard Hanna, HomeSmart, Windermere, Realty Executives, Keller Williams Realty, Weichert, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Compass, Coldwell Banker, Century 21, eXp Realty, Realty ONE Group, RE/MAX Real Estate, Exit Realty, ERA Real Estate, and Redfin Agents. While many firms earned favorable trust ratings, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ranked first in 2026, followed by Sotheby’s International Realty and United Real Estate — each receiving five-star ratings in the study.For more information, visit the study page: https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted-real-estate-brokerage-brands About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

