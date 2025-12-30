New California law expands Newsom’s mental health court

A California new law expands CARE Court, a mental health program championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, to include some people diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, expands who is eligible for CARE Court. Under the original law, only people diagnosed with schizophrenia and other limited psychotic disorders qualified for the program. Now, people who experience psychosis as a result of bipolar disorder can enter the program as well.

