C.A. Imposes $3,000 Sanction for False Notice of Settlement, Other Breach of Duties

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal yesterday imposed a $3,000 sanction on the Santa Monica law firm of Laurel Employment Law, APC based on it having advised the court that a settlement had been reached when it hadn’t been, causing a scheduled oral argument to be cancelled, not responding to an order to show cause re sanctions, and its two lawyers with knowledge of the matter failing to appear at the hearing.

